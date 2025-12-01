Mass Effect star Jennifer Hale would "love to play Bayonetta again," despite being "thrown under the bus" during controversy around the third game's casting

Prolific voice actor Jennifer Hale, who is best known for her role as FemShep in the Mass Effect franchise, says that she would "love to play Bayonetta again" despite the controversy surrounding the Umbran witch's recasting, after the original voice actor claimed she was offered under the living wage to reprise the role.

In an interview with GAMINGbible , at MCM Comic Con London, Hale says that she was "thrown under the bus" after Bayonetta's original voice actor, Hellena Taylor, released a video claiming she was offered just $4,000 to reprise her role as the demon-wielding witch. "I definitely got thrown under the bus by that whole thing," Hale explains. "And I was unable to speak on my own behalf because I was under not one but two NDAs."