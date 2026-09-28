GTA 6 fans replicate the $400 Collector's Box statue, and you can now 3D print your own ugly gator at home

Rather than pay $400 for the GTA 6 Collector's Box to get it, fans are now downloading and 3D printing the ugly alligator figure included in the bundle.
Rockstar Games releases are usually pretty popular, and there's no doubt that it'll sell a ton of copies the second it releases GTA 6 (or anything else) to the public. And with that sort of guaranteed success, it probably makes sense to drop an expensive collector's edition of the game for those who really want to go all-out for it, but uhh… a $400 box that doesn't include the game is probably not the most appealing prospect for many. So much so that scalpers were struggling to get one over on people at first, with the box remaining in stock for a decent amount of time.
And I can't really say I blame them. It's one thing to drop a massively expensive collector's edition, it's another to not include the game, but on top of that, it mostly feels like tat. One of the centerpiece items is a figurine of in-game TV show mascot Macca the Gator, who is a bright pink alligator in a blue shirt holding a blunt and a martini. It's pretty ugly, and feels like the type of thing Rockstar would intentionally make ugly as a commentary on tacky mascot characters.
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But despite it being a certified uggo, clearly some people want it and now that the GTA 6 collector's edition has somehow sold out. Rather than pay $400 or pay for a scalper however, some are already coming up with other means to get their Macca fix. As highlighted by Twitter user Top5Gamingx, someone has already recreated the ugly reptile as a 3D model for people to 3D print in their own free time.
Of course, you'd need to own a 3D printer, pay for the filament needed to print it, potentially paint it, and then have to deal with an ugly gator figure in your vicinity. But it's the thought that counts!
Rockstar reportedly reminded GTA 6's voice cast they're still under NDA after actor Stephen Root let slip he's in the game.
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