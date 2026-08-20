How to get the Mortal Shell 2 Genessa Shell

To get the Mortal Shell 2 Genessa Shell, you cannot simply find her around the map as you would the other eight habitable Shells. Instead, you must head to a very specific dungeon where you will obtain an item by defeating Sester Secundus, and then return that item to Sester Genessa in her arena in the Marrow Keep.
It's likely that you'll find this item simply by progressing the story, so if you want to back out now and unlock Genessa at your own pace, then this is your chance to do so. Otherwise, I'll walk you through exactly how to unlock Genessa, so you can equip and start upgrading her as soon as possible.
How to get Genessa in Mortal Shell 2
To get the Genessa Shell in Mortal Shell 2, you must locate the Sester's Censer in the Revenant Graves area, interact with it to enter the dungeon, and defeat the boss within. Then, you must take the Censer, your reward for winning the battle, the Genessa in the Marrow Keep.
You can see the exact location of the Sester's Censer in the image above, and it's easiest to access from the Outskirts of Mammon Beacon. From there, head southeast to the middle of the three bone gates, use it traverse across the gap, then climb the stairs to the large arena area, where you'll see the ghostly red apparitions of other Sesters.
Upon interacting with the Sester's Censer, you'll be warped inside the Censer itself where you must defeat Sester Secundus, a fairly easy boss. For winning, you'll receive the Censer itself, which you can then return to Genessa, thus unlocking one of the best Mortal Shell 2 Shells for use.
From here on in, if you want to equip the Genessa Shell then return to her arena, as you won't be able to switch to her in Zhirelle's chamber.
Don't forget to head to the elevator room of the Marrow Keep to unlock one of Genessa's Mortal Shell 2 Shades - as long as you have a Blackmarrow key to hand. Plus, while you're at Genessa's arena, check out the secret room and Commune with Chaos.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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