"I'm surprised there's any backlash": Baldur's Gate 3 lead doesn't see why The Blood of Dawnwalker's time feature is so controversial, says it's "perfectly interwoven"

The Blood of Dawnwalker, the brand-new vampire RPG headed by The Witcher 3 veterans from CD Projekt Red, plays host to one of the most controversial game mechanics out there: a time restriction that leads to some serious FOMO.
In case you're out of the loop, the game has you playing under a strict 30-day and 30-night schedule. Within those 30 days and nights, you must resolve the main story (and do as you please in between quests, of course). Everything you do can carry a time cost with it, though, making it more stressful.
It is core to the game, though, if you ask me, and implemented well – and Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse agrees.
The Larian Studios developer reveals as much in a new post over on X, explaining that he's nearing the end of Rebel Wolves' RPG. "I'm horribly close to the end of Dawnwalker, a game that reminds me of playing Legacy of Kain for the first time as a wean," he writes. "It's been such a great ride oozing with gothic vibes and brilliant antagonists."
That's when he brings up the whole time restriction thing – a feature he welcomes with open arms.
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"I'm surprised there's any backlash to the 'time mechanic,'" Douse admits, referencing all of the controversy the feature has sparked.
Heck, the first and biggest mod for The Blood of Dawnwalker reworks it altogether, proving that it's not exactly beloved by lots of fans. The devs themselves said that upcoming sequels might scrap the feature or at least change how it works, too, stating that they actually "rebalanced" it prior to launch as well.
Douse finds it a solid feature, however. "It's a perfectly interwoven narrative tool that cleverly disguises the fact that you need not play the game like The Witcher," as he puts it.
He also has ideas for The Blood of Dawnwalker's future: "In a sequel I'd love to see Rebel Wolves double down on the gothic overtones. The world they created where humans and vampires coexist alongside low fantasy social conflict is so perfect for an RPG series."
While "it isn't going to be the series where Coen has 30 days to solve a problem," there are other ways Rebel Wolves can maintain its now-established unique identity. As Douse concludes, "I can see a dozen ways Dawnwalker could become its own massive, brilliant thing. I'm so behind these guys."
Same, honestly – and I've still got plenty of hours to pour into the game myself… and, no, the time restriction isn't getting in the way.
It's one of those things I feel sounds frightening on paper, but when you actually get into the game, it's not so bad. I've spent so much time with the RPG already, and I've never felt as though I'm left wanting for more – it's all about balance.
Interested in one of this year's most intriguing new games yourself? Be sure to read through our The Blood of Dawnwalker review to learn more about it.