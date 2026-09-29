Idle Breakout codes (September 2026) for infinite money, level skips, and more

Idle Breakout codes can be used to achieve incredible high scores, and get to levels that would otherwise take many hours of playing (or idling) to reach. This game combines classic Breakout block-busting with an idle incremental approach, so you can actively click on blocks to earn cash or sit back and let your balls do the work. If you want to see the later levels without putting in the work, then here are the codes for Idle Breakout and how to use them.
All Idle Breakout codes
The following Idle Breakout codes can be used in the game:
All of the above Idle Breakout codes can be imported into your game to get the desired effect, though bear in mind that because these are save states rather than traditional codes, you can't combine them to stack up different boosts. At significantly higher levels the game can become unstable, so depending on your system specifications you might struggle to maintain gameplay if you jump too far forwards.
To redeem codes in Idle Breakout, hit the Cog icon at the top right of the screen to open the settings menu, then press the IMPORT button to bring up a text box prompt – depending on your set up you may not see this prompt in full screen mode, so return to regular view if needed. Naturally due to the length of the Idle Breakout codes, you'll need to copy and paste them from our table above then hit Return or the OK button to access the new game state.
Expired Idle Breakout codes
No expired codes
There aren't any expired Idle Breakout codes as they represent specific save states, so the only way any of them would stop working is if the developer changed the programming for the game, which is extremely unlikely after all this time.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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