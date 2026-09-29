Jump To:

Idle Breakout codes (September 2026) for infinite money, level skips, and more

Guides
By
Published

Importing these save file codes in Idle Breakout gives you access to instant boosts and progress jumps

Idle Breakout codes
(Image credit: Kodiqi)
Jump To:

Idle Breakout codes can be used to achieve incredible high scores, and get to levels that would otherwise take many hours of playing (or idling) to reach. This game combines classic Breakout block-busting with an idle incremental approach, so you can actively click on blocks to earn cash or sit back and let your balls do the work. If you want to see the later levels without putting in the work, then here are the codes for Idle Breakout and how to use them.

All Idle Breakout codes

The menu screen used to redeem Idle Breakout codes

(Image credit: Kodiqi)

The following Idle Breakout codes can be used in the game:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Infinite
money

MTgzNixJbmZpbml0eSxJbmZpbml0eSwyMTcsMCwxNjUyNTgsMTY1MjU4LDgxMTMyLDUsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDQzNTk1Ljc4LDQ2ODE1MTM5LDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMTkzODc1Njg1MCwxOTM4NzU2ODUwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwxMDAwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsNSwyNTUsMCwzMywwLDEwLDksMTY0LDQsOTUsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDAsMSwxLDEsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMSwxLDAsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMSwxLDAsMSwxLDEsMSwwLEluZmluaXR5LDAsMCwwLDEsSW5maW5pdHksMSwwLDAs

Maximum ball upgrades

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

Instantly
break one
million bricks

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

Activate
autoplay
mode

Mzc0OCxpbmYsaW5mLDI5NywwLDE4MjA2NywxODlwNjcsODk1OTlsMCwxMiwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDY1NjY2MzU1LDY1NjY2MzU1LDI2MjMzNzAsMjYyMzM3MCwwLDAsMzcwMzg2MzEwNDQuMDAsMzcwMzg2MzEwNDQuMDAsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDY2OSwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDYsMzcsMCwwLDAsMCw1LDI2MCwwLDIOLDksMTAsOSw3OCw0LDY1LDAsMCwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMCwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDAsMCw4MzU5MiwwLDAsMCw0LDMsMCwwLDAs

Jump to
200 levels

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

Jump to
212 levels

MjA5LDQyMTcwNTcwMywzMTY0LDE2LDIwLDE5OTA1LDExMzE0OTAwLDU1MjI2MDUsNSw3NzksMiwwLDAsMCw0NDEzOC41NSw1OCwyMzgxNDUxLDU2MDk0OTEsMCwzNzUyNDQ1NDc3MDI5LjAwLDAsODQyODI0NTk3NDY2Ny4wMCw1NTIwLDIwMTY4MjU2OTM4MzE5LjAwLDAsMTQ2MTA1NTcxNzkxMDkuMDAsMCwxMDE4NjIzMTA2Ny4wMCwzMywwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsOSwyNSwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEwLDgsMTEsNCwxNSwxLDEsMSwxLDEsMSwxLDEsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMSwxLDAsMSwxLDEsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMjU3MDYyMCwwLDAsMiw1MywwLDAsMSwwLA

Jump to
6,000 levels

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

Jump to
10,000 levels

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

Jump to
42,000 levels

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

Jump to
260,464 levels

MjYwNDY0LDFlKzMwMixJbmZpbml0eSw0MDE4NywwLDE1MjY0NTkzLDE1MjY0NTkzLDc2

All of the above Idle Breakout codes can be imported into your game to get the desired effect, though bear in mind that because these are save states rather than traditional codes, you can't combine them to stack up different boosts. At significantly higher levels the game can become unstable, so depending on your system specifications you might struggle to maintain gameplay if you jump too far forwards.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Idle Breakout codes

An orange arrow indicates where in the menu to redeem Idle Breakout codes

(Image credit: Kodiqi)

To redeem codes in Idle Breakout, hit the Cog icon at the top right of the screen to open the settings menu, then press the IMPORT button to bring up a text box prompt – depending on your set up you may not see this prompt in full screen mode, so return to regular view if needed. Naturally due to the length of the Idle Breakout codes, you'll need to copy and paste them from our table above then hit Return or the OK button to access the new game state.

Expired Idle Breakout codes

  • No expired codes

There aren't any expired Idle Breakout codes as they represent specific save states, so the only way any of them would stop working is if the developer changed the programming for the game, which is extremely unlikely after all this time.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
    1
    Tom Holland used Batman as an inspiration for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but not in the way you're expecting
  2. 2
    The Witcher 3 Remastered Metacritic score makes it the best version yet and 2026's top-scoring game
  3. 3
    Massive bit of Elder Scrolls lore from Morrowind is actually because of "a typo"
  4. 4
    GTA 5 modder behind Switch 1 port says it's "shutting down" following action from the devs
  5. 5
    Ayaneo launches its Pocket Block for $79, and I'm glad the Game Boy clone has ditched the AI pitch