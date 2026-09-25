Control Resonant codes for skins and outfits

Control Resonant codes can be used to get exclusive fresh looks for Dylan, by unlocking cosmetic items that you wouldn't otherwise be able to get through progress in the game. While these outfits aren't going to do anything to help you in your battle against the Hiss, it's always nice to get something for free, right? To find out more, here are the current redeem codes in Control Resonant and how to use them.
All Control Resonant codes
The following Control Resonant codes can be redeemed now:
EV172-LN211-PL279 – MIO Specialist's Robe
The current redeem code for Control Resonant can be used to unlock the MIO Specialist's Robe cosmetic, which appears as a Top Layer item when customizing your appearance. The in-game description says this is "A robe left by a Specialist from the Ministry of Immaterial Objectives; a Chinese Government Entity dedicated to protecting public order through the discovery and containment of Paranatural Phenomena."
There aren't any other Control Resonant codes to report at this time, though there is a Twitch Drops campaign running until October 13 where you can unlock the Sierra Suit, Sierra Vest, and Sierra Helmet for watching participating Control Resonant streams for a total of four hours.
To redeem codes in Control Resonant, open the Options menu from the main menu or in-game and then make sure you're on the Gameplay tab, before scrolling down to find the Enter Redeem Code button. Hit that to bring up a text box, then enter your 15-digit promo to claim your reward.
Expired Control Resonant codes
No expired codes
At the time of writing there are no expired Control Resonant codes, though this isn't surprising as the game has only recently launched. As always, grab any active promos you see as soon as you can to avoid missing any rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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