Amazon somehow leaked Jason Statham's new movie early on Prime Video

Jason Statham's upcoming cargo ship-set action movie Mutiny has yet to hit the big screen, but pirates have already clambered on board after Amazon somehow accidentally leaked the whole film in HD on Prime Video.
On August 19, Prime Video users found that Mutiny was available to stream in its entirety despite not even being out in theaters yet. The full 1 hour and 35 minutes of the film was streaming in HD on Prime Video US for quite a few hours. However, the movie is now showing as unavailable. Mutiny is set to hit theaters on Augst 21, 2026.
It is not clear how this happened, but the leak has resulted in the movie being pirated and posted on torrent sites. Many online suspect the leak may have been on purpose or could be part of a publicity stunt. But that doesn't seem likely, as neither Amazon nor Punch Palace Productions, MadRiver Pictures, or Lionsgate have yet to comment on the matter despite The Verge reaching out to Amazon for comment.
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Mutiny isn't the first movie to be leaked in full before its initial release, as earlier this year new animated Avatar movie Aang: The Last Airbender was posted online in full before it had a chance to make its way to Paramount Plus. But Mutiny's leak is disappointing nonetheless, especially when considering the work that was put into the film's constant marketing online.
Starring Jason Statham, Mutiny follows a disgruntled employee who goes after a gang of thugs aboard a cargo ship after being framed for the murder of his billionaire boss. However, in doing so, Statham's protagonist uncovers a deadly international conspiracy. The action flick has debuted to 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.
You can see Mutiny on the big screen from August 21, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best action movies, and keep up with new movies on the way.
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