Oppenheimer and Supergirl star steps back from acting because he's sick of "fighting for parts"

Oppenheimer actor David Krumholtz has said he's stepping back from acting for a while. Known for playing Isidor Rabi in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winner as well as appearing as Kara Zor-El's father in this year's Supergirl, Krumholtz will be a recognisable face to many film fans.
However, in a now-deleted post on Threads, the actor revealed his struggles in Hollywood. "I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day," he wrote, per Deadline. "It's been something I've been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game. But I sent the definitive email.”
He went on to explain his reasoning, saying he was "frustrated, fed up, fried." Krumholtz added: "It became clear to me this year that if I were to continue fighting for parts (what I used to call 'auditioning'), I’d be doing so for roles that exploit my talent and reputation for a drastically diminishing return. Exploitative art isn’t art. And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits."
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In a subsequent post, he said that he's going to shift his career to "inspire kids in school through motivational speaking."
As well as his roles in Supergirl and Oppenheimer, Krumholtz has appeared in shows like The Studio and the recent Springsteen biopic. He began his film career back in the '90s with Addams Family Values and 10 Things I Hate About You.
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