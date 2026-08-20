There isn't an official Lego Xbox, so Mattel just said "fine, I'll do it myself"

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The Mattel Brick Shop model is a 1:1 replica with hidden secrets

Mattel Brick Shop Xbox model and Duke controller on a dark table
(Image credit: Mattel)

It took me a second to realize that the Lego Xbox was not, in fact, Lego at all.

In honor of the original console's 25th anniversary, Mattel Brick Shop has produced a 3,000-piece model that recreates the system in all its glory alongside the 'Duke' controller and vignettes from three of its most iconic games. This 'Lego' Xbox also goes one better than many of the best Lego sets by adding controller-activated lights and sounds for these scenes, which is very impressive.

The PR blast promises that this brick-built console is "packed with interactive features, hidden details and memorable tributes," and after a quick glance through the promo pictures, I'm sold. It nails the console's silhouette perfectly and is a dead ringer for the OG controller, yes, but that's not what wins me over so much. No, it's the fact that the console opens up to reveal miniature dioramas lit by LEDs and basking in game-appropriate soundtracks, which are turned on by the controller itself. Lego has hidden scenes in products like the Lego Atari 2600 before, but not with added lights and audio. That's one hell of a step up.

The three interior dioramas within the Mattel Brick Shop Xbox, divided by green lines

(Image credit: Mattel)

However, I don't think we should roll out the red carpet yet. It is a lot of cash after all, even if the price is pretty standard for Lego/construction models of this size and complexity.

Curious about the Mattel Brick Shop itself? That's fair – it's a new name on the scene, having only been established in 2025, and there's some confusion as to whether it's a rebrand of the old Mega line that put together the previous Xbox 360 kit. Officially, they're separate brands, with Brick Shop focusing more on high-end collector items rather than playsets.

It feels like nostalgia's in the air; just before news of this Xbox throwback dropped, fans were treated to a new Lego Batman Returns Batmobile.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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