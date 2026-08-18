You can play Pokemon Snap in real life with the new Polaroid crossover

Polaroid seems to have said "what if Pokemon Snap, but real," because it's dropping a handful of cameras based on the mega-franchise.
Designed to look like Pokemon or items inspired by the series, this Polaroid collaboration includes three models: a Pikachu design, a Sylveon version, and a more classic camera based on the iconic Poke Ball colorscheme. They'll be available to pre-order soon (on August 25) via the Polaroid store or Pokemon Center, and launch alongside a host of accessories like carry-cases this October.
Rather than being different colorways on the same camera, the Pokemon × Polaroid crossover modifies two separate designs. The Pikachu and Sylveon ones give the smaller Polaroid Go Generation 3 a Poke-makeover, while the Poke Ball model is a modified Polaroid Now Instant Camera Generation 3. However, all feature the same shutter button modelled after a Poke Ball.
The cool thing about the smaller designs is that they feature themed straps modelled after their inspiration; the Pikachu one has a charm made to look like the electric mouse's tail, while the Sylveon Polaroid features a strap borrowing the Pokemon's signature colors in a suitably wavy pattern.
All of the cameras come with film whose frames are based on instantly-recognizable pocket monsters, from Charmander to Bulbasaur. These are all protected by darkslides featuring custom Pokemon silhouettes.
You'll also be able to grab a few Pokemon-themed add-ons soon, or use them with an existing Polaroid camera. All are modelled after a Poke Ball; there's a Poke Ball strap, a camera case, and photo album.
Here's a breakdown of exactly what's available:
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Polaroid Now Gen 3 (Poké Ball Edition): $139.99 / £129.99
Polaroid Go Gen 3 (Pikachu & Sylveon Editions): $99.99 / £89.99 each
Special Edition Film: Custom-themed i-Type Film ($22.99) and Polaroid Go Double Packs ($24.99) with themed frames and custom dark slides
Accessories: Themed Go Camera Cases ($24.99), Photo Albums ($24.99), and universal Camera Straps ($14.99).
These items will go up for pre-order at Polaroid on August 25, 2026 ahead of a full release on October 5.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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