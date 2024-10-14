Retro or not, I need this nostalgic discounted Mega Bloks Xbox 360 in my life

I've got good news and bad news. The bad news is that the Xbox 360 is retro enough to effectively have its own Lego set. I'm not going to lie, that fact is making me take serious necrotic damage, but the good news is you can grab the Mega model at Amazon UK for a pretty nice price.

If you mosey over to Amazon, you'll find the MEGA Xbox 360 model for £109.99, with a 38% discount slashing its £177.99 RRP. This looks to be a record low for what could be the best Lego set for fans of the seventh gen console, even if its existence makes me feel incredibly old. In fairness, I usually fight off adulthood by picking up toys like this, so perhaps the marketing folks at Mega Bloks are onto something.

As alluring as adorable retro consoles made of blocks are, I have taken some time to hunt for the Xbox 360 model at other retailers. Smyths is currently matching Amazon by also reducing the set to £109.99, and you can save £30 at Very too. Basically, you'll be able to grab the set at whichever store takes your fancy, especially if you'd rather pick it up instead of delivery.

MEGA Xbox 360 model | £177.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £68 - Down to its lowest price since release, this Xbox 360 kit is perfect for fans of the system, collectors, and building block enthusiasts alike. Drenched in detail, it's a chunk cheaper than similar Lego sets based on retro consoles. Buy it if:

✅ You love the Xbox 360

✅ You like detailed models

✅ You need game room decorations



Don't buy it if:

❌ You were a PS3 player

❌ You'd rather buy a real 360



Price check: Smyths £109.99 | Very £109.99

Should you buy the MEGA Xbox 360?

(Image credit: MEGA)

Look, I know a lot of you retronauts out there will be offended at the mere notion that the Xbox 360 is retro. I won't bait you by saying I believe the system has earned its vintage stripes, but I do think you'll enjoy this collectable regardless of your console labelling beliefs. We're talking about a 3:4 scale replica of Microsoft's iconic system with a matching controller and copy of Halo 3. Yes, it even comes with a game, which is more than I can say for many modern bundles.

At just under £110, this Mega set is still an investment, but I think the level of love and detail put into this Xbox 360 replica warrants its higher price. I don't want to say it'd be double the price if it were made by a certain other Danish bunch, but the 1,342 piece set has working lights and a whole lot of shenanigans going on inside too. Removable side panels reveal a really fun homage to the hardware that dwelled within the real console, only this time I'll personally just get to enjoy building pretend heat pipes rather than trying to fix the Red Ring of Death.

MEGA Showcase XBOX 360 Konsole | MEGA | AD - YouTube Watch On

For those of you who simply can't deal with the 360 being retro enough to have collectable models, the Lego Atari 2600 might be more up your street. Only issue is you'll be paying £192.95, as I couldn't find any discounts at the moment. Still, if you're a Lego purist and grew up with games like Centipede, you'll probably appreciate this homage more, and I can't get over how cute the little extra models and cartridges are.

Circling back to the Mega set in question, I think the fact there isn't a lot of Xbox 360 merch out there makes this set a must have for fans. Many of you lovely readers will have grown up with Microsoft's second system, and it's actually the first console I bought with my own pay check. I also forgot the kit was a thing before stumbling across this deal, and since I'm willing to bet many of others did the same, it could make for a fantastic surprise gift for your Xbox-playing loved ones.

Looking for more savings? Swing by Black Friday Lego deals and Black Friday board game deals for tabletop activities. Alternatively, check out Black Friday Xbox Series X deals if you're more interested in real hardware.