SDCC has come and gone, but that feeling of wanting the best toys from the nerdy extravaganza never goes away. A lot of the time, these items are exclusive to con-goers, so I always expect to feel FOMO each time the annual event fades from view. But this year, my most-coveted item, the stunning Pokemon Team Rocket Cameo Mini Loungefly Backpack, was actually available to buy online, so it was time to prepare my bank account for trouble.
The $90 / £85 backpack was priced pretty similarly to other brand-new Loungeflys, so buying for myself felt like a no-brainer. That, and the fact that Pokemon's iconic, petulant villains are some of my favorite characters in the franchise. As a kid of the 90s, my friend and I were paid in sherbet straws to go around the playground and do impressions of the trio, and even as an adult, they hold a special place in my heart. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to have more Team Rocket in my life, and after taking it out for a spin, I highly recommend anyone else with a fondness for Pokemon, Loungefly bags, and not forking out cash to resellers, do the same.
Loungefly
SDCC Limited Edition Pokémon Team Rocket Cameo Mini Backpack
For now, the Loungefly bag remains in stock on the US Funko store, but the UK version of the retailer has a "low stock" warning that I entirely believe is true, as I've already started to see this contender for the best Pokemon merch pop up across second-hand sites at an inflated cost.
I assumed that a design with a "convention exclusive" metal emblem on its side would be far more than £85 via the official UK Funko Loungefly online store, and yet I was pleasantly surprised. Well, surprised in the context of Loungefly pricing, as their usual $80 / £80 MSRP has never sat well with me. Whenever my Loungefly strikes up chat with fellow fans in the wild (it happens more often than you'd think), I always recommend waiting for sales at retailers like Magic Madhouse or TruffleShuffle rather than paying full price. A deal price of around £50 feels far more reasonable for what you get, but as an SDCC item, this bag was only available straight from Funko and was not going to see any savings before it sold out for good - so I did what I had to do.
That doesn't mean I'm not ecstatic with my purchase. This is a gorgeous bag, which features the anime duo Jessie and James straight on the front. It feels adult and elegant with its rose and Poke Ball motif over past Pokemon releases. It's the roses that drew my attention, as, of course, they're referencing James, who would frequently pose with one while reciting the iconic Team Rocket motto. However, as someone whose name is "Rosalie", there's a double meaning in there, which makes it feel like an extra special addition to my Loungefly collection.
A design that's perfectly fitting for adult fans
The rose and Poke Ball design doesn't just encircle Jessie and James, but it's found throughout the bag's interior lining. Even the black straps and lower half of the Loungefly are made up of the same delicate pattern. The photos I've provided and the official marketing images honestly don't do it justice.
I'm not sure if it was the intention, but the bag's look reminds me of an old Victorian piece of jewelry but with some Team Rocket flair, and I'm very much a fan of it. I was initially drawn to Loungefly bags as they're accessories designed with adult fans in mind, and tend to incorporate licensed art and IPs in a more unique way rather than just utilizing logos and calling it a day. This Pokemon release in particular encapsulates everything I adore about the line, and why my collection continues to grow at a faster rate than I, or my bank, can keep up with.
The bag isn't all about style over substance either, as you've got plenty of storage to play around with. I own a Loungefly Mini Backpack Bag Organizer Insert ($29.99 at Amazon) as it fits without issue in the main section of the bag. Not to mention, you've got a deep front pouch sitting behind Jessie and James, which I use to store sunglasses, spare makeup, and anything else I need quick access to in a pinch.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
It's also managed to hold up well, despite being taken on a wild ride at the weekend. I always like to break in my bags as soon as possible, and this one went on a trip into the city of Glasgow, through the busy and claustrophobic Barras market, to a pub afterwards, and there wasn't a stain or mark left upon its surface. There's always a fear of taking new and pretty pricey bags like it out of the house, but it's a bag, and that's what it's for. As a collector, I have plenty of things that are meant to be left on a shelf, but this is meant to be taken out and shown off, and I loved every moment doing just that.
The only issue I experienced with the bag was that mine arrived in an awkward state. The Poke Ball and rose design I adore so much that surrounds Jessie and James was folded inwards, which I suspect was due to how it was packaged for me from the official Funko store. Judging from the marketing images, it's not meant to be this way, so be sure to inspect your bag when it arrives so you can ensure you're getting your money's worth. I've probably left it too late to give customer service a ring.
If you're holding off on buying this bag, I'd be wary that it might not be in stock for long. This is a "limited edition" release, not one you'll likely find in your local comic shop, and it's prime fodder for resellers. A quick scan of eBay.com right now brings up multiple listings requesting as much as $160 for a bag that's still in stock straight from the brand for $80. That's more evil an act than Team Rocket could ever muster.
I appreciate that you may not have almost $100 to lay down on a mini backpack, but if you do grab it and you're as big a Team Rocket fan as I am, you won't be disappointed. Just beware that at least one millennial will come up and talk to you about it when you wear it out in public, and make it double.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.