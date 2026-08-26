Lies of P director says Resident Evil Requiem is one of the games he enjoyed most this year because Leon is "still as cool and tough as ever"

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Resident Evil Requiem has fans around the globe

Gideon talks to a tied up Leon in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Lies of P's director Jiwon Choi picks out Resident Evil Requiem as one of the games he's enjoyed playing over the last few years. In particular, he describes how excited he was to see Leon Kennedy return to the series even in his much older form.

Leon is one of the most popular Resident Evil characters, serving as a protagonist in the second, fourth, sixth, and ninth entries. Before Requiem was released, we last saw Leon take center stage in 2023's Resident Evil 4 remake, but he hasn't been the lead in a new entry since 2012.

Resident Evil Requiem starred a much older Leon Kennedy, with the women working on the game reportedly being very "strict" with artists to perfect Leon's "hot uncle" look. However, the new design didn't only go over well with women fans but with everyone, including Choi.

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In an interview with RPG Site, Choi is asked to name a game from the last few years that he has really enjoyed. "This year, the game that comes to mind for me is Resident Evil Requiem," he says. "It was great to see Leon again after so long. He may be much older now, but he’s still as cool and tough as ever."

Choi and his company Nough Studio are busy at work on a sequel to the puppet-powered soulslike, following the launch of the Switch 2 complete edition earlier this month.

Lies of P director says he wouldn't settle for a game-key card on Nintendo Switch 2 because everyone at his studio is a "proud gamer"

George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

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