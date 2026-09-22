How to get the Silent Hill Townfall pharmacy locker code

The Silent Hill pharmacy locker code is your first real puzzle, requiring you decode a strange video you can pick up inside the building to then work out the combination. While you'll previously have needed to find the house on your TV in Townfall thanks to some location images, this new footage shows some initially confusing things that don't make a huge amount of sense at a first glance. Don't worry though, because everything you need is right there once you know where to look.
How to get the pharmacy locker code in Townfall
The Townfall pharmacy locker code is 6539, which can be found from a series of posters around the building. The TV signal is actually showing you zoomed in, blurry shots of each poster in a sequence, with the number you can find on each giving you a single combination digit.
The video shows these posters:
Washing my hands (in the bathroom) - 6
Prescription drugs and you (in the hallway to the right of the phone) - 5
Blood pressure (near the front window) - 3
Taking Antibiotics (on the noticeboard by the lockers) - 9
Basically, each code digit comes from the number you can find on the posters - the number of fingers, the five steps, the 3 on the blood pressure machine and the nine pills still in the packet. It's not the most obvious collection of clues, especially as there's no real coherence between each of them. You've just got to trust the process to use the video order, and the numerals you can find, to get the info from the posters.
Once you have the code, use it to open up the locker and you'll find the prescription mentioned on the answering machine when you opened the Townfall reception door in the clinic. It's actually one of the items you need for the three scales puzzles in the same location and crucial to progress the plot.
At this point, if you haven't been to Jess' flat after getting the address from reading the emails on the computer in the clinic, it's time to do that for the final part of the scales puzzle.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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