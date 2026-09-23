How to open Jane's Shed in Silent Hill Townfall

Jane's shed in Silent Hill Townfall is a quick garden puzzle you'll need to solve to reach the medical center. It can trip you up if it doesn't click straight away because there's nothing obvious to guide you initially. There's a padlock that needs a code and a gate you can't open, and no clear clue beyond the plaque naming Jane's shed. If it wasn't for the fact that this then gets named on the map as point of interest, you'd wouldn't really have anything to go on. Here's what you're looking for.
How to get through the gardens in Townfall
There are two locked doors in the community gardens - Jane's shed, and a gate that apparently 'isn't usually locked'. The two are obviously related and key to it all is actually Jane herself.
If you look around the gardens you'll be able to check various plaques on all the different planting beds. Each one will name various different people, dates, achievements and other bits of info, but the one you want can be found here, near the bird table:
If you examine this bed in particular you'll find a plaque for the eponymous Jane herself, saying she was the winner of the 'Community Spirit Award' in 1993:
Unsurprisingly, 1993 is the four digit code you need to open Jane's shed. Enter that code into the padlock to get inside, and you'll be able to find some alcohol, a note about Jane and, most importantly the Community Garden Key. That will open the gate and allow you to carry on to the St Amelia Medical Center.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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