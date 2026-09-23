How to take the X-Rays in Silent Hill Townfall

The Silent Hill Townfall X-Ray puzzle has you taking X-Rays of a patient's skull and chest. You'll need to align the machine and find the correct kV, mA and time settings to get it to work, using some instructions and a table to understand what to do. Like the Townfall blood pressure, pulse and O2 puzzle before this, there is a lot to read and try to keep in your brain as you fiddle with machines. Below is the short version to help you get through it all quickly.
How to start taking the X-Ray in Silent Hill Townfall
The first thing you'll need to do when taking an X-Ray is turn the computer on and move the image up to find the skull, as shown above. You won't see the head as it's under the cloth but you'll see some small white squares you can align with the camera image. You'll know you're in the right place when it says Patient Skull - Aligned.
Now you need to turn the X-Ray machine on using the power switch on the control panel but before you can do anything else you'll need to check the X-Ray Dosage Table on the laptop in the other room. That will give you these figures:
To X-Ray the skull you now need to set the various dials on the control panel to these values for the skull:
Site - Skull
kV - 3
Time - 1
mA - 7
That should look like this on the panel itself:
If you've got it all set up right you can then press the green X-Ray button to take the picture and trigger the next stage.
How to take the chest X-Ray in Silent Hill Townfall
With the skull X-Ray taken you'll now have to take a picture of the chest. Use the camera again to first to move the machine down and align its view with the lower set of white squares around the panel with the wire going in, as shown above.
Now, using the X-Ray Dosage Table from the laptop, you want to set the dials to these values:
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Site - Chest
kV - 7
Time - 1.2
mA - 3
That should like this in the instrument panel:
Get all the dials in the right place, then press the green button to take the shot and if it's all set up right you'll be able to collect hard copies of the pictures from a printer at the back of the room. You can now place these on the light box on the wall in the other room to relay what they show to the doctor on the intercom. Once that's done you'll now have to find the infusion drugs in Silent Hill Townfall. This is a lengthy and dangerous stealth heavy section, where you'll have to explore several floors of a large building to find what you need.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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