Ghost of Yotei hit 3.3 million sales in its first month, making it a PS5 best-seller and putting it on track to hit the 5 million sales milestone that took Tsushima 4 months

News
By published

Tsushima sold 2.4 million in three days, and 5 million in four months, so Yotei looks to be on track to be as successful as its predecessor

Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei reveal trailer screenshot
(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yotei has made an immediate mark on the PS5 best-sellers list, selling 3.3 million copies within its first month.

Ghost of Tsushima was a smash hit when it launched, immediately cementing itself as a top-tier PlayStation franchise and selling 13 million copies as of last September (which is more than The Last of Us 2's 10 million for those keeping count). And unsurprisingly, the momentum from its success has carried over to its sequel, with Yotei being Sony's best-selling game in Europe since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – which didn't have a number attached at the time.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.