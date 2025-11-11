Ghost of Yotei hit 3.3 million sales in its first month, making it a PS5 best-seller and putting it on track to hit the 5 million sales milestone that took Tsushima 4 months

Ghost of Yotei has made an immediate mark on the PS5 best-sellers list, selling 3.3 million copies within its first month.

Ghost of Tsushima was a smash hit when it launched, immediately cementing itself as a top-tier PlayStation franchise and selling 13 million copies as of last September (which is more than The Last of Us 2's 10 million for those keeping count). And unsurprisingly, the momentum from its success has carried over to its sequel, with Yotei being Sony's best-selling game in Europe since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – which didn't have a number attached at the time.

In Sony's financial reports (page 13) during the list of software sales, it's been confirmed that as of November 2, 2025 (exactly one month after launching) Ghost of Yotei had sold 3.3 million copies worldwide on PS5. This number (according to Wikipedia's list of PS5 best-sellers) would place Ghost of Yotei as the sixth best-selling PS5 game of all time, and the best-selling PS5 game of 2025 – beating out Forza Horizon 5.

Ghost of Tsushima by comparison sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days , reaching the 5 million sold mark in four months according to the financial report. However, Tsushima had very strong legs, with it hitting sales milestones often, not to mention it released during the height of the Covid pandemic where video game spending was at a high; so it'll be a tough task for its sequel to reach the heights it did. But, with 3.3 million in the first month, Yotei definitely has a shot if it manages to keep up its momentum.

