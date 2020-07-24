Ghost of Tsushima sets PS4 sales record with 2.4 million copies in 3 days

Ghost of Tsushima has sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling original game for Sony on PS4 this generation.

The PlayStation Twitter confirmed these sales numbers earlier today. You may remember that this is quite a bit less than the likes of The Last of Us 2, which sold four million copies in its first weekend . That's where the original qualifier comes into play.

The only first-party PS4 games that have sold more than 2.4 million copies within their first three days are all sequels or reboots of some kind. Ghost of Tsushima is a brand-new IP, which puts it in a class of its own. Rather than The Last of Us 2, it would be competing with the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, which sold around 2.6 million copies in two weeks.

In other words, Ghost of Tsushima is doing gangbusters for what it is. And what it is, as we said in our Ghost of Tsushima review , is a worthy swan song for the PS4. It's a gorgeous and engrossing samurai adventure which is packed with things to do, sights to see, and dudes to slash.

It's also one of the last big PS4 games that we know of, and let's not forget, it was also released on the heels of a global quarantine which has left many people looking for things to do (and, for several countries, still is). I don't want to take away from the quality of the game itself – which is undoubtedly the most important thing – but there's no doubt that other factors contributed to its explosive debut sales.