"There's a lot more to come from PS4," PlayStation marketing head says

While Sony is pushing a clear generational leap for PS5 , it will continue to support PS4 in 2021 and beyond.

Worldwide head of PlayStation marketing Eric Lempel discussed the company's PS4 outlook with Geoff Keighley at the end of today's Summer Games Festival DualSense reveal. Lempel stressed that PS4 remains important to the company, and that PS4 owners have plenty of new games to look forward to.

"We believe that all of these things combined, as well as all the other great PS5 features we've spoken about, really lead to a next-generation experience," he says. "And in many cases, we can't take everybody with us from previous consoles into that experience. You need new hardware, you need new devices to experience what these developers want you to experience."

"PlayStation 4 is a big part of everything we do, and will continue to be a big part of everything we do," Lempel continues. "There's a lot more to come from PlayStation 4. I think we're seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation release in recent weeks, and that will continue. PlayStation 5 is the next-generation product, but we've got a lot to come for people on PlayStation 4. There's still a ton of life in that product."

Lempel's comments are especially interesting given that, as of this month, all new PS4 games are also required to support PS5 . In other words, while PS4 won't see any more exclusives (barring potential surprises which were submitted before this month), it will continue to receive new games which will also be available on PS5. Again, this demonstrates that Sony plans to push PS5 without abandoning PS4.