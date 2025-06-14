Nintendo Switch 2 beats PS4 to set sales record in the US with Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as its best-selling games

The Nintendo Switch 2 was always going to enjoy a big launch - it was coming out alongside Mario Kart World, after all, the first in the series in over a decade - but an analyst has now revealed that the console actually broke records in the US.

Over on Bluesky, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella revealed that the "Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025." (The Switch 2 came out June 5, by the way.) To make matters even more impressive, that doesn't even include sales made from My Nintendo Store, the loyalty program, so final numbers might even be a little higher.

The previous record holder was the PlayStation 4's launch, according to Piscatella. There aren't any numbers around how well the PS4 did in its own first week in the US, but we do know the console sold around 2.1 million units after its first few weeks on store shelves. To put that into context, Switch 2 sold 3.5 million in just four days.

On to the actual games, Piscatella said that "79% of US Nintendo Switch 2 buyers also purchased Mario Kart World either physically, or as part of the Mario Kart World Switch 2 hardware bundle." Circana's data doesn't include digital sales for Nintendo games, so the attach rate is likely even higher. Cyberpunk 2077 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom round out the launch week's top three best-selling games, though Nintendo itself hasn't revealed solid numbers for any software.

Nintendo previously forecast that it would sell 15 million Switch 2s in its first year, and it's well on its way to reaching that goal after just a few days. Its plan to "strengthen our production" to meet demand seems to have worked out just fine.

