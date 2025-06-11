Switch 2 sells 3.5 million units in just 4 days to become the "fastest-selling Nintendo hardware ever," and it's already a quarter of a way to the Wii U's lifetime sales

Nintendo has sold 3.5 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in the first four days it was available, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever. The console maker confirmed the news on the Nintendo of America Twitter account .

On the leadup to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo forecast that the console would sell 15 million units over the first year , and has hit over a fifth of that number in just four days, which makes that goal seem pretty likely to happen at this rate. Nintendo hasn't released any other sales numbers, such as the number of sales for Mario Kart World, but you'd have to imagine those were also pretty high given that it's the big launch game for the system.

Considering the original Nintendo Switch sold 2.7 million consoles during its first month ( thanks, Bloomberg ), it really puts into perspective how much momentum Nintendo picked up during the Nintendo Switch era. And by comparison, the PS5 – which Sony dubbed its biggest console launch ever – had sold 4.5 million consoles in the first two months , something Nintendo is sure to surpass if it keeps up this momentum.

And because it's customary to dunk on Nintendo's most underrated console, according to Nintendo's numbers, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over a quarter of the Wii U's lifetime sales in four days. Although to be fair to the Wii U, it had hit over 3 million sales within the first two months. Plus the Switch 2 doesn't have the best version of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, so who is the real winner here?

