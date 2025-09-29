Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 director says fan feedback can only go so far, the upcoming JRPG "should be a better experience" but the "creative vision" at Square Enix won't change

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's devs "listen to a lot of feedback" from fans, with one of its leads noting that the upcoming JRPG "should be a better experience because we've learned and we know what people want and they like" – but Square Enix isn't willing to budge on everything.

Speaking in a recent interview with ntower, Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director and Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi is asked about how much fan feedback has been implemented into the development of the third and final part of the Remake trilogy, which still doesn't have an officially known name despite the game "shaping up nicely" behind the scenes. Hamaguchi says, "We do listen to a lot of feedback; obviously, it is very important to us."

He then explains that producer Yoshinori Kitase has "said it's an advantage of this series that we can look at the results part way through because it's a trilogy of three games, and one of them will go out into the world and they'll get responses to that, and then we can look at that and reflect that in the later game." However, Hamaguchi mentions that something "I want to avoid" is having to "adapt and change the core experience of the game" as a result of feedback.

"I think that core theme, that core base, that creative vision you have has to come from the creative team," he explains, before adding: "We have to really get that solid idea of what game we want, what experience we want to create down. That is not affected by the fan feedback at all. That really is our decision and our creative vision."

As for what aspects the team is willing to adapt and change, Hamaguchi points to things like mini games, as well as the difficulty of the game itself. Feedback on those things, and "the small details, are very important. We try to be proactive about reflecting feedback for that," he adds.

"Certainly, our awareness, the way we look at this, and what we're aiming for is to make sure that the second game in the series is better than the first one. It's a better experience overall," he continues. "The third game, again, should be a better experience because we've learned and we know what people want and they like."

Furthermore, he adds, "in a lot of ways, because it's an ongoing series of direct sequels, it's a lot like doing a service model game," although of course it's "not exactly the same." Either way, it makes for "quite a unique balance" when it comes to dealing with feedback. "I'm very honored to be able to do it in this way because it's a unique experience that not many developers get."

