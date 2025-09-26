After Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's controversial ending, director insists Part 3 is "in safe hands" and the JRPG's finale will "really reward everyone for sticking with us to the end"

Although Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had a bit of a controversial ending, with fans dubbing it "confusing as fuck" in 2024, it sounds as though the Remake trilogy's long-awaited third entry may just rectify things with its own banger finale.

Speaking in a new interview with JPGames, Naoki Hamaguchi – the director behind the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel (and its upcoming threequel, which has unofficially been dubbed 'Part 3' for now) – reveals as much. He first touches on what the third game's theme may be, explaining that Square Enix is "working on that right now," and has "builds running where you can actually experience what that theme is through the gameplay."

Hamaguchi continues, stating the developers "know where we're going with it" while assuring fans, "it's looking like it's going in the right direction, and we'll keep working on it and make it even better." This lines up with what he's said in other interviews – that the upcoming game is "shaping up nicely" with much of it "already playable" as well. "So hopefully in the near future we'll be able to reveal some of that," as the lead says.

One of the most important things about Part 3, however, is the fact that it's the "finale" to the revamped JRPG trilogy from Square Enix – and nailing its climax is key to ensuring fans are satisfied, especially after Rebirth's ending. "This is going to be the climax, the finale of the series," Hamaguchi describes. "And we're going to make it a suitable finale, a really great send-off for the game." It certainly sounds like it's on the right path.

Devs seem to be looking forward to this being the case, anyway, with the director sharing that the finale "will be something ideally we hope will please fans, will delight the fans of this much-loved series, and really reward everyone for sticking with us to the end." Hamaguchi then concludes, instructing the community to "look forward to that," with more information on the way "in the not-too-distant future."

It doesn't sound as though fans have anything to worry about this time around, in my opinion – and apparently, the lead's own. After all, as Hamaguchi says, "It's all in safe hands!"

