Sony ending PlayStation discs "was always going to happen," says analyst, as the PS6 costing $1,000 would "limit your audience quite significantly"

News
By
Published

Good for Sony, not so good if you like owning stuff

PS5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's plans to end support for new PlayStation discs has caused huge volumes of uproar in the gaming world, but one analyst thinks the situation was inevitable, especially with an incoming PS6 that could cost somewhere around $1000.

"I think this was always going to happen," games analyst Piers Harding-Rolls says in a chat with Edge Magazine, arguing that the costs involved in manufacturing physical games are eating into Sony's bottom line. "Sales of physical games are pushing more revenue out of the ecosystem of Sony and its publishing partners, and they're the ones that are bearing the costs. No fee for printing the disc and shipping it out means there's more share for Sony and publishers."

Keep in mind Sony also receives a 30% of any digital purchase made on the PlayStation store, and the company can more carefully control its game prices in a world where it operates the only storefront selling PlayStation games.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Making the situation worse are the ever-increasing console costs, fuelled by AI data centres and a global RAM shortage. "The console market is facing a serious situation, because this unprecedented increase in component costs is potentially undermining the viability of the whole sector," Harding-Rolls adds. "If you come to market with a device that is $1000, you are starting to limit your audience quite significantly. So it's about: 'How can we viably get to market at a reasonable price point? How can we maintain the console market's scale in the next generation?'"

Ending disc support in early 2028, around the timeframe of the PS6, is simply a "generational timing thing," according to Harding-Rolls, since the company "might think it's wise to have a kind of clean cut for the beginning of the next cycle."

Essentially, Sony's probably looking at ways to keep its profits in check and squeeze as much juice from each game sale as possible. But while the numbers may add up for the company, PlayStation owners are getting nothing from being forced into an all-digital world.

As PlayStation declares nobody wants physical discs anymore, Gen Z is helping fuel a 16% surge in US music CD sales

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2
    1
    Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown: 16 Star Wars details and our theories
  2. 2
    Jean Grey making her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day "came out of the story," says Marvel boss Kevin Feige
  3. 3
    Marvel boss Kevin Feige says they knew they couldn't make Spider-Man: Brand New Day "bigger" than No Way Home, so they decided to "go deeper and make it special"
  4. 4
    Nintendo's stinking "nap room" for overworked devs haunted legendary Super Metroid director for years: "It’s quite sad only having these kinds of memories!"
  5. 5
    Sean Murray says a "weight had lifted" when No Man's Sky players were finally talking more about its new content than its controversial launch