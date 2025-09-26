Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is "shaping up nicely" with much of the JRPG "already playable," says director Naoki Hamaguchi: "Development is going extremely well"

Naoki Hamaguchi, director behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its long-awaited sequel – the officially unnamed Part 3 – assures excited fans that progress on the third entry is moving along very well.

Speaking in a recent interview with Automaton, Hamaguchi first looks back at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and says that it "has been doing very well on both PS5 and PC." He then admits, "I know some fans have expressed concerns, but please rest assured, we'll be able to deliver a proper, high-quality third installment," referring to the upcoming Part 3. He feels certain of this because development on the new JRPG is going smoothly.

"Development is going extremely well, and the game is shaping up nicely," as Hamaguchi explains. "A lot of the content is already playable, and the game's direction and form are firmly set in place." It sounds as though things have moved along quite a bit – the lead even reveals that "right now, the team is united around refining everything." The word "refining" would imply a near-finished product, or at least in this case, near-finished components.

Square Enix isn't prepared to unveil any concrete release date or window for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 just yet, however, even if progress is meeting (or perhaps even exceeding) developers' expectations. It hasn't been all that long since Rebirth launched, after all, in early 2024 – and that came nearly four years after Final Fantasy 7 Remake did in 2020. For now, as Hamaguchi states, fans can enjoy the first two instalments in the soon-to-be trilogy.

Especially with both titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S next year, there are bound to be plenty of newer fans joining the wait for Part 3. "For new players discovering Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X|S," concludes the director, "I'd love for you to first enjoy that experience, and then also play the second game when it launches, while anticipating the third installment."

Here's hoping development on Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 continues to proceed nicely as is, without any hiccups – and that Square Enix reveals a release date or launch window soon to help tide the understandably eager JRPG community over.

