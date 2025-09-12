Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets 2026 release date on Switch 2 and Xbox with Rebirth and Part 3 to follow

Square Enix has announced a release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X (alongside Xbox on PC). The expanded remake is hitting those platforms on January 22, 2026. Better yet, the entire trilogy, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the in-development Part 3 have both been confirmed for Switch 2 and Xbox.

"We'll have more information about FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and the in-development third game in the future," says Square Enix editorial senior manager Duncan Heaney.

For now, there's a new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade trailer marking the Switch 2/Xbox release date announcement, and although it's hard to reliably judge the game's visuals and performance from a cinematic trailer (it's also unclear what platform the footage is running on), it looks pretty darn good!

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is an upgraded version of the original 2020 RPG that includes the Intermission DLC, which adds new story sections and fan-favorite character Yuffie Kisaragi, as well as a few bells and whistles including turn-based combat options and a photo mode.

Rebirth is a direct follow-up to Remake, expanding beyond Midgar into a vast open-world and adding tweaks and additions to the first game's action-turn-based hybrid combat system. Both are fantastic action-RPGs with complex characters, emotionally resonant stories, beautifully flawed worlds, and unique combat that's probably the most divisive aspect of both.

In addition to the obvious addition of mobile play on Switch 2, there's also a new "Streamlined Progression" setting coming to the new version that gives you unlimited HP, MP, Limit, and ATB, while making all of your attacks deal 9999 damage. Essentially, it's a JRPG god mode designed to let you focus solely on the story in case combat's not your bag.

"The story is a major part of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and there are players who want to be able to enjoy the battles and exploration more casually while they really focus on that story," says director Naoki Hamaguchi.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is "going very smoothly" and the "announcement timing has been decided," Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura says, and Kingdom Hearts 4 is also "progressing well"