Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is "going very smoothly" and the "announcement timing has been decided," Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura says, and Kingdom Hearts 4 is also "progressing well"
A very welcome update for the RPG fan in your life
Good news, folks – development on both Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4 is going well behind the scenes according to Square Enix veteran Tetsuya Nomura, even if he's obviously not willing to share any release date announcements just yet.
As spotted and translated by Twitter user Genki_JPN, speaking during a new live broadcast for Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis ahead of its second anniversary, Nomura – who serves as the director of Kingdom Hearts 4 – gave a brief but very welcome update on the development of the two upcoming games. Final Fantasy 7 Remake's third part still hasn't been shown off in any capacity – in fact, it's still not got a proper name – while Kingdom Hearts 4 is basically turning into the new Silksong at this point, so any news is good news.
Talking about the last installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, Nomura says, "It is going very smoothly," before teasing that Square Enix already knows when it's going to hit us with news about it. "The announcement timing has been decided and we will stick to that schedule, so please rest assured and wait," he adds.
Nomura is a little more vague about Kingdom Hearts 4, which he says is "progressing well and according to schedule," but doesn't provide any indication of what that schedule actually looks like, which is what people really want to know.
It's all very mysterious, but it's reassuring to hear that there's an announcement plan in place for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, whenever that may be. Voice recording for the game was seemingly underway back in April, while its plot was apparently finished last year, so hopefully we don't have to wait too much longer. As for Kingdom Hearts 4, well… at least we got those new screenshots in May, right?
