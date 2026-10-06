Newly-released Spider-Man: Brand New Day deleted scene clears up a big question from Peter Parker's hospital stay

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now out on digital, and the release has brought with it a whole host of new footage. Among the additional moments is a glimpse at the scene when Spider-Man is unmasked in the hospital.
After taking the bullet for Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) at the Department of Damage Control on Roosevelt Island, Peter is rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. In the final movie we don't see him until he's recovering in his hospital bed, but it seems an earlier moment was filmed.
Shared on social media, he can be seen having his Spider-Man mask taken off in the operating theater, and he looks absolutely terrified. Whether this is down to his identity being revealed or the life and death situation, it's not quite clear but it's certainly a moving additional scene.
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There was also a lot of debate among Spider-Man fans about how Peter managed to keep his identity a secret in the hospital. It seems the answer is that he didn't, but those involved in helping him get better kept his secret for him.
The scene was included in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film, where star Tom Holland explains Peter evolving throughout the movie. "Peter's journey in this movie is about him learning that he can't do this alone," he explained.
Fans have been reacting to the scene and it seems like some are hoping the deleted moment could end up in the film's rumored re-release. "Every detail is more devastating than the last one," wrote one, while another added: "I swear if this scene is not in the extended version I'll burn the theater down." A third wrote: "They should have explained why the doctors never revealed his identity. We could have had a scene like in Spider-Man 2."
It's not quite clear where Holland's Spider-Man will end up next but the movie's post-credits scene seems to link his trajectory with Doctor Doom. Our best bet is that we'll see him in Avengers: Secret Wars, but here are all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows he could appear in.
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