Hulk star Mark Ruffalo says Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a "teaser for what's to come" for Peter Parker and Bruce Banner in the MCU

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Could they team up again?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now out on digital release, which comes with a whole bunch of extra featurettes. In one, called 'Friends and Foes', Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland open up about working together on the movie, and tease what it might mean for their future in the MCU.

"The idea of Hulk and Spider-Man finally meeting up," Ruffalo says in the clip. "It's iconic and legendary in the comics. And I think the way we do it is really a teaser for what's to come with these two characters."

It's an intriguing statement as it's not totally clear yet how both characters will play into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. As part of the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release, a post-credits scene was added, which saw Bruce Banner in an underground facility after the events of Brand New Day. Here, we see Doctor Doom appear and collect the Hulk, taking him somewhere else.

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The scene has spawned a theory that the same thing might have happened to Peter Parker in the Brand New Day post-credits scene. If you'll remember, this featured Parker on the Spidey Tracker somewhere in Queens before he disappeared and turned up on an unknown planet far away. Could Doom have also collected him and transported him far away?

The Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Doomsday, have already teased that Doom has his eyes on recruiting more MCU characters. Let's see if Spider-Man is one of them...

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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