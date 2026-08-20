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"The most ambitious product we've ever built" - Genki is crowdfunding a Steam Controller killer with TMR sticks, an on-board display with its own OS, an 8K polling rate, and mouse and keyboard functionality
The Steam Controller has dominated the spotlight of the gamepad market this year, but that might be about to change. Gaming accessory brand Genki is launching what it calls its "most ambitious project yet" on Kickstarter, a mammoth of a controller that combines some of the most standout features of some of the best PC controllers on the shelves today.
The Genki Manta is available to support on Kickstarter now, and to name but a few of its standout features, it's got six extra mappable buttons, a color display with its own MantaOS, TMR thumbsticks with adjustable tension, full gyro, trigger stops, pulse buttons that sense full travel, and a unique shape.
The reason I'm deeming this a big threat to the Steam Controller's appeal, however, is that it has "on-the-fly KBM" functionality that turns the Manta into a keyboard and mouse for you to navigate a PC with. That's undoubtedly the signature feature of Valve's TMR controller, since its trackpads allow you to navigate a PC from the comfort of a couch, bed, or wherever, really.
The Genki Manta also utilizes TMR technology, but it could end up outperforming Valve's gamepad thanks to easily adjustable stick tension, the likes of which we've only seen from the FlyDigi Vader 5S and its predecessors. This can make a massive difference in making a controller feel like your own, and tailoring it to different genres of games.
Like most controllers with a display, the Manta's main appeal for many may just be that 27-inch full-color screen, but it looks like the addition of a dedicated operating system, MantaOS, is going to take this particular gamepad to the next level of gamepad screen technology, perhaps even past the Manba One. MantaOS will allow you to customize profiles, connections, and fine-tune settings, but you can also run custom apps, with one clip in the Kickstarter trailer even showing it playing a Space Invaders-like game.
Alongside all of these features, Manta will also utilize Maglev Haptics, which the product designers say are aimed directly into your palms to communicate detailed feedback more clearly. Obviously, the PS5's DualSense is the gold standard for this, but it relies on its firmware and dedicated support from game devs for you to get the most out of it - I'll be interested to see how the Manta compares.
Of course, the elephant in the room is the Manta's very unique shape, which Genki admits is unlike any other pad on the market. Personally, I'd argue it takes a few design directions from Valve. I'm yet to try any of Genki's controller grips, but given the brand has a history of making these sorts of gaming accessories, I have faith its unique design will translate to ergonomic gamepad design.
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Another unique feature is that the Manta's face buttons will be able to sense the full travel of their actuation; in other words, they'll have less latency (in theory) since they don't need electrical contact at the bottom of their press to register an input. They'll be more like Hall effect key switches or triggers that can register inputs on varying levels. Whether that points to double inputs for versatile types of presses like the DualSense's adaptive triggers further down the line remains to be seen.
The Genki Manta's Super Early Bird offer at Kickstarter will set you back $189, which is already pushing up to the sorts of prices we see for fully licensed Xbox Series X controllers and PS5 controllers, so I hope that doesn't translate to a final price tag, given how the Steam Controller's $100 price went down with consumers.
To make matters worse, that offer says it's 32% off, pointing to a price of $279 without any discount. Let's hope it's not that, because even with a display and a bespoke OS, that's going to make it prohibitively expensive.
The Manta has quoted support for PC, Steam, Switch 1 and 2, macOS, Android, iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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