How to solve the Hellraiser Revival well block puzzle

In Hellraiser Revival, you must solve a picture block puzzle to open the well containing the Tongue piece needed to open the final statue gate - behind which Charlotte awaits. To solve the well block puzzle, Aidan must find three missing puzzle blocks, insert them into the well slot, and then adjust each block so that it displays the correct image. Below, we break down the three puzzle block locations and the correct image each should display to solve the well puzzle.
Well puzzle block locations in Hellraiser Revival
After solving the Hellraiser Revival Genesis configurations for the Head statue, go through the now-open gate and proceed forward until you reach a well. On the well rim, you’ll find a crumpled ball of paper next to a gold slot with a labyrinth-picture block inside it, and space for three blocks next to it (one to the left and two to the right). Interact with the paper ball to uncrumple it and reveal three individual pieces of paper with labyrinth sketches on them. To solve this puzzle, you first need to find these puzzle blocks.
Turn 180 degrees from facing the well and take the path leading left, up a hill to a wooden gazebo. Inside the gazebo, you’ll find a suspended cultist with a puzzle block in his hand. Grab the block and prepare for several bloated blue exploding Unworthy to run up the hill at you.
Head down the hill and straight forward, past the well, until you reach a small pier. Go to the end of the pier and look out to the water; you'll see a small boat with the second puzzle block on it. Interact with the mooring bollard to pull the boat in, allowing you to grab the block. As soon as you do, more Unworthy will show up, so take care of them before following the right path to the children's play park.
In the park, you can find the final puzzle block in the hand of a cultist on the merry-go-round. As soon as you grab it, more Unworthy will emerge, so use your new fire ability to deal with them before heading back to the well.
How to solve the well labyrinth block puzzle in Hellraiser Revival
With all three puzzle blocks in hand, interact with the gold slot and select each to automatically place them in their correct order. Like the block that was already inserted, each block has an image of a labyrinth section on it. By rotating the block, you can change the image on it to a similar, but slightly different, variation of that section. For example, the first block may display three labyrinth paths and two sets of ruins, but turning the block changes the image to a different path layout and two tower-like structures instead.
To solve the puzzle, you need to rotate each puzzle block to display the correct image so that, together, all four blocks reflect the labyrinth image that's sketched across the three pieces of paper you uncrumpled earlier.
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Here are the key elements each puzzle block image should display (which you can also see in the images above):
Puzzle block 1: Smoke-like clouds in the sky; two box-like buildings underneath.
Puzzle block 2: Smoke-like clouds in the sky, one small box-like building in the distance, and the path in the forefront should be shaped like an 'H.'
Puzzle block 3: Smoke-like clouds in the sky with a large 'V' shape cutting through them.
Puzzle block 4: Smoke-like clouds in the sky; two, tall tower-like buildings to the right.
Once you have the image correct, the well opens, letting you use the ladder to climb into it and collect the Tongue statue piece. Just be prepared to deal with some Unworthy first.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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