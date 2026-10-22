Roblox The Hollow event guide and launch time

Roblox The Hollow is a new event taking place in the nine days leading up to Halloween, giving players a chance to unlock some special spooky rewards while running from Roblox's most beloved horror characters.
Horror games are becoming more and more popular both in the wider gaming world and within Roblox, with newer games like 99 Nights in the Forest and Animal Hospital challenging long-standing icons like Piggy in popularity. So, what better time than Halloween to celebrate the booming genre? Here's everything you need to know about The Hollow and the games taking part.
Roblox The Hollow launch time
The Roblox The Hollow event takes place from Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST. There's an event finale on Halloween, but the event runs until Monday, November 2. Roblox Plus Subscribers are lucky enough to get access to the haunting event two hours early.
The live event that takes place on October 31 celebrates Halloween, but doesn't mark the end of The Hollow, as you'll still be able to participate in the maze and earn rewards until the following Monday, though no changes are set to take place to the game following the finale. To experience all that The Hollow has to offer, as I'll explain below, you'll want to participate daily.
Roblox The Hollow is an ongoing maze event taking place within Roblox as its own experience. When you enter the maze, you'll have to avoid terrifying enemies as you hunt for clues and collect rewards. Each day, the maze gains a new deadly foe who'll stalk you through the game's corridors, all taken straight from Roblox's most beloved horror experiences.
These are the main characters that are appearing in The Hollow:
I'll add more details to this guide, including the rewards you can claim and exactly how to earn them, as soon as the event goes live and we know more. Until then, prepare yourself by playing the games above and familiarizing yourself with the monsters you're about to go up against.
You should also make sure you've picked up the latest Roblox Promo codes for avatar items that you can use across experiences - although there are going to plenty of spooky customization items available during The Hollow, too.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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