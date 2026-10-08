How to solve the Hellraiser Revival Leviathan statuette puzzle

Solving the Hellraiser Revival Leviathan statuette puzzle is one of the first head-scratchers in the game, testing you with a gold, diamond-shaped ornament with a labyrinth design which is missing its tip. Your instinct may be to hunt high and low for the missing piece in the red hallway that the statuette is in, but you can't solve this Hellraiser Revival puzzle right away – though you can find one of the Hellraiser Revival codes for the red hallway’s locked cupboard nearby
Instead, you must further explore the cultist’s compound to find the Leviathan tip first, then return to the red hallway, reattach it, and line up the labyrinth pattern on its surface to claim the (bizarre) reward inside. Below, I've explained where you find the Leviathan statuette tip, how to solve the Leviathan statuette’s labyrinth puzzle, and what reward lies inside.
How to find the Leviathan statuette tip in Hellraiser Revival
Before solving the Leviathan statuette puzzle, you need to find the Leviathan tip. Continue to the end of the red hallway, then navigate through the cultist compound as normal. Don’t worry, you can return to the red hallway later.
Eventually, you’ll fall through the ceiling and land in a chapel-like room that features display cases, pews, and a large shrine in the middle. Clear out the cultists, grab any resources you can, take the room’s east door (check your map), and continue forward until you reach the office with a computer in it. The Leviathan tip is on the computer desk. There's also an Inventory Upgrade in this room on the metal shelving near the door you entered through, next to the tape recorder.
Head back to the chapel room and open the room’s west golden double doors to return to the red hallway. Interact with the Leviathan statuette and select the Leviathan tip to reattach it.
How to solve the Leviathan statuette labyrinth puzzle in Hellraiser revival
To solve the Leviathan statuette puzzle, rotate the statue’s movable segments until the labyrinth paths in its design line up. The final design should look like the image above. Once the design is complete, the Leviathan statuette will open to reveal an S&M Duckie inside.
This rubber duckie opens the duckie door next to the office where you found the Leviathan tip. Head back there – be aware that a cultist will jump out of a chapel iron maiden – then interact with the duckie door, and select the S&M Duckie to open it and continue forward.
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Before moving on, gather any resources and collectibles you can from the chapel (including upstairs), the red hallway, the study, and the now-vacant room Bruno and Charlotte previously occupied.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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