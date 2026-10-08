All Hellraiser Revival Genesis Configuration puzzle solutions

In Hellraiser Revival, the Genesis Configuration is as essential to gameplay as it is to the story, granting Aidan Lynch supernatural powers to combat the violent cultists and Unworthy. But the Cenobite’s otherworldly puzzle box also has another purpose: it acts as the key to supernatural locks.
On a handful of occasions, you’re presented with a slot that the Genesis Configuration must be adjusted to fit in order to progress the story. These puzzles require you to tweak each half of the box individually, cycling through different configurations (shapes) and rotating as needed, until the final overall box shape perfectly fits the slot. Below, we’ve laid out the solutions for all Genesis Configuration puzzles in Hellraiser Revival, showing you what each half of the box should look like.
How to solve Genesis Configurations puzzles in Hellraiser Revival
Hellraiser Revival features five Genesis Configuration puzzles. These puzzles are unmissable and must be solved to progress the game’s story. Unlike Hellraiser Revival codes, solving these puzzles doesn’t reward you with resources. Below, we’ve listed every Genesis Configuration puzzle location and what shape each box half should be to fit its respective slot.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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