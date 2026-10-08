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All Hellraiser Revival Genesis Configuration puzzle solutions

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Every required configuration for Hellraiser Revival’s otherworldly puzzle-block slots

Hellraiser genesis configurations
(Image credit: Saber Interactive)
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In Hellraiser Revival, the Genesis Configuration is as essential to gameplay as it is to the story, granting Aidan Lynch supernatural powers to combat the violent cultists and Unworthy. But the Cenobite’s otherworldly puzzle box also has another purpose: it acts as the key to supernatural locks.

On a handful of occasions, you’re presented with a slot that the Genesis Configuration must be adjusted to fit in order to progress the story. These puzzles require you to tweak each half of the box individually, cycling through different configurations (shapes) and rotating as needed, until the final overall box shape perfectly fits the slot. Below, we’ve laid out the solutions for all Genesis Configuration puzzles in Hellraiser Revival, showing you what each half of the box should look like.

How to solve Genesis Configurations puzzles in Hellraiser Revival

How to solve Genesis Configurations puzzles

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Hellraiser Revival features five Genesis Configuration puzzles. These puzzles are unmissable and must be solved to progress the game’s story. Unlike Hellraiser Revival codes, solving these puzzles doesn’t reward you with resources. Below, we’ve listed every Genesis Configuration puzzle location and what shape each box half should be to fit its respective slot.

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Sunny's pillar

Hellraiser genesis Sunny&#039;s pillar

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Location: 'Free Sunny's Soul' objective, found after navigating the labyrinth ruins.

Side 1: Square-shaped configuration, rotated to look like a diamond.

Hellraiser genesis configuration Sunny&#039;s pillar side 1

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Side 2: Configuration resembles two parallel bridges, rotated so one is on the left and one the right with the bridge 'legs' pointed inward.

Hellraiser genesis configuration Sunny&#039;s pillar side 2

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Hand statue

Hellraiser genesis configurations

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Location: Available after getting the Hand statue piece from Bruno's house.

Side 1: Two boulder-looking shapes (flat bottom, slightly curved top) sitting parallel to one another. Rotate so that one is on the top and one on the bottom.

Hellraiser genesis configuration Hand statue side 1

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Side 2: The same shape as the first side, but rotated 90-degrees. One shape on the left and one on the right.

Hellraiser genesis configuration Hand statue side 2

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Head statue

Hellraiser genesis configurations head statue

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Location: Available after getting Head statue piece from Hand statue unlocked area.

Side 1: Should be a square, the correct way up.

Hellraiser genesis configuration head side 1

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Side 2: Adjust to be the border-like configuration, with a space out of two sides and a star-shaped space in the middle. Rotate so the gaps are on the left and right.

Hellraiser genesis configuration head side 2

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Tongue statue

Hellraiser genesis configuration Tongue statue

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Tongue statue

Location: Available after getting the Tongue statue piece after solving the Hellraiser Revival Well puzzle in the Head statue unlocked area.

Side 1: Standard square, rotated to resemble a diamond.

Hellraiser genesis configuration tongue side 1

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Side 2: Configure the pattern that shows a block in each of the four corners. Each block looks a little bit like a petal.

Hellraiser genesis configuration tongue side 2

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Factory shrine

Hellraiser genesis configurations Factory shrine

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Location: On the shrine inside the factory where the elevator to Marlowe and Bruno is.

Side 1: Standard square, rotated to resemble a diamond (same as Side 1 of Tongue statue).

Hellraiser genesis configuration Factory shrine side 1

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Side 2: The border-like configuration with a gap in either side (same as Side 2 of Head statue).

Hellraiser genesis configurations

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

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Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Contributor

Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.

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