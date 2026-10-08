How to solve the peephole door puzzle in Hellraiser Revival to reach the voyeur room

To complete the Enter the Voyeur Room objective in Hellraiser Revival you need to open the Peephole puzzle door in the Fetish Rooms section of the cultist club. You must find the Peephole Inset and solve a perplexing (and rather saucy) diamond-shaped puzzle to open the door and access the main chamber. Below, I break down where to find the Peephole Inset and how to solve the Voyeur Room door puzzle.
Some spoilers ahead.
How to get the Peephole Inset in Hellraiser Revival
After defeating Charlotte and being tasked by Sunny with bringing her yet another heart, Aidan finds himself back in the cultist club during the ‘Hunt Marlowe’ objective. Once you get the ticket for the Cum and See machine, head down the stairs, and you’ll find the Peephole door on your left - but you can’t open it yet. Continue navigating this level as normal until you encounter the many-armed blob creature lurking in the basement. Once you’ve slayed it (aim for the arms), enter the previously chained-off room with the yellow ladder, and you’ll find the Peephole Inset at the foot of the ladder, next to a dead cultist.
Climb up the ladder, then navigate back to the Peephole door. Take the route through the Changing Rooms to your right, as the previous path is now blocked. If you haven’t got it yet, you can find one of the Hellraiser Revival codes for the Snake room taped to a locker door in this area. Once you deal with the bloated, exploding Unworthy that ambushes you on the stairs, interact with the Peephole puzzle door and select the Peephole Inset to insert it.
How to solve the voyeur door puzzle in Hellraiser Revival
After you place the Peephole Inset, you can move your cursor to highlight one of the four Peepholes. When you select a Peephole eye, it opens, while the others remain closed. Each Peephole controls a select number of the four segments of the diamond-shaped image of a woman in the middle of the door (indicated by blue highlight). Here’s what each eye controls:
Top-left eye: Controls the outermost segment.
Top-right eye: Controls all four segments.
Bottom-left eye: Controls the two outer segments.
Bottom-right eye: Controls the three outer segments, not the middle.
To solve the puzzle, you must rotate the segments so the image is legible and in the correct position. To do this, correctly align the segments starting from the middle and working outward. So, start with the eye that covers the most segments first: the top-right. This is the order you should align the image in:
Top-right eye: Rotate until the center segment is accurate; the knee and fingers should be pointing right.
Bottom-right eye: Rotate until the second segment (from the center) aligns with the middle; the top point of the center segment should point to the woman’s left eye.
Bottom-left eye: Rotate until the third segment (second from the outside) aligns with the middle two; the woman’s hair should be above the top point of the previous segment (and her breast to the top-left of the diamond shape).
Top-left eye: Rotate the outermost segment until it aligns with the inner three; connect the hair or the foot on the right to her leg.
Top-right eye: Turn the complete image one rotation counter-clockwise so the woman’s left foot points straight up.
The door will swing open when the puzzle is complete, granting you access to the voyeur area's main chamber - but be prepared for a fight.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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