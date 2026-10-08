Hellraiser Revival codes for all the cupboard, lockers and keypads

Throughout Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Revival, Aidan Lynch finds cupboards, doors, safes, and lockers that require a four-digit keypad code to unlock, which you can decipher through environmental clues. Behind each locked door are vital (and often scarce) resources, including ammo, weapon upgrades, melee weapons, crafting materials, and health items. In addition, if you open five of these keypad locks, you're awarded the Codebreaker trophy.
However, figuring out these keypad codes can be challenging; you can easily waste valuable time trying to crack them, especially if you’re looking for the wrong clues. So, below, we’ve put together a list of every keypad door code, its location, and contents in Hellraiser Revival, in the order you’ll find them, with minimal spoilers.
All codes in Hellraiser Revival
If you just want a quick list, here are all the Hellraiser Revival codes:
Red Hallway cupboard code: 0199
Medical room locker code: 9891
Graveyard house safe code: 9606
Bruno's music room cupboard code: 1966
Snake room cupboard code: 1952
Private rooms bathroom cupboard code: 1923
Factory blue door code: 1362
Laundry room locker code: 8571
Break room locker code: 2342
Below I'll work though every keypad code needed to unlock the lockers, doors, cupboards, and safes in Hellraiser Revival, in the order you'll encounter them, including their locations and contents (on Normal difficulty).
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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