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Hellraiser Revival codes for all the cupboard, lockers and keypads

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There are 10 locked doors with a four-digit code, here’s how to unlock them and claim the goodies inside

Hellraiser Revival door codes
(Image credit: Saber Interactive)
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Throughout Clive Barker’s Hellraiser Revival, Aidan Lynch finds cupboards, doors, safes, and lockers that require a four-digit keypad code to unlock, which you can decipher through environmental clues. Behind each locked door are vital (and often scarce) resources, including ammo, weapon upgrades, melee weapons, crafting materials, and health items. In addition, if you open five of these keypad locks, you're awarded the Codebreaker trophy.

However, figuring out these keypad codes can be challenging; you can easily waste valuable time trying to crack them, especially if you’re looking for the wrong clues. So, below, we’ve put together a list of every keypad door code, its location, and contents in Hellraiser Revival, in the order you’ll find them, with minimal spoilers.

All codes in Hellraiser Revival

If you just want a quick list, here are all the Hellraiser Revival codes:

  • Red Hallway cupboard code: 0199
  • Medical room locker code: 9891
  • Graveyard house safe code: 9606
  • Bruno's music room cupboard code: 1966
  • Snake room cupboard code: 1952
  • Private rooms bathroom cupboard code: 1923
  • Factory blue door code: 1362
  • Laundry room locker code: 8571
  • Break room locker code: 2342

Below I'll work though every keypad code needed to unlock the lockers, doors, cupboards, and safes in Hellraiser Revival, in the order you'll encounter them, including their locations and contents (on Normal difficulty).

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Red Hallway cupboard code

Hellraiser Revival Red Hallway code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 0199

Location: Escape the cult; in the red hallway with the Hellraiser Revival Leviathan statuette.

Contents: x1 Gunpowder, x1 Coil, x1 Bandage

Medical room locker code

Hellraiser Revival Medical room code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 9891

Location: Shortly after obtaining the knife; in the medical room with a bloody bathtub.

Contents: x1 Gunpowder, x27 Coins, x1 Sawblade

Graveyard house safe code

Hellraiser Revival Graveyard house code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 9606

Location: Sean's house in the graveyard, under the vinyl print in the kitchen.

Contents: Pistol: Oversized Magazine Release upgrade, x3 Pistol Ammo

Bruno's music room cupboard code

Hellraiser Revival Bruno&#039;s music room code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 1966

Location: Music room upstairs in Bruno's house.

Contents: x2 Pistol Ammo, x2 Gunpowder, x1 Chemicals

Snake room cupboard code

Hellraiser Revival Snake room code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 1952

Location: Snake room in the club.

Contents: x12 Revolver Ammo, SMG: Laser Pointer upgrade

Private rooms bathroom cupboard code

Hellraiser Revival Private rooms bathroom code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 1923

Location: Private rooms bathroom;through door on your right, after solving private rooms door puzzle [link].

Contents: x7 SMG Ammo, Revolver: Hollow Point Rounds upgrade, x1 Machete, x1 Gunpowder

Factory blue door code

Hellraiser Revival Factory blue door code code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 1362

Location: 'Use the elevator' objective; through a hole in the wall outside the factory, straight ahead of the gate that requires the heart inset key.

Contents: x1 Bear Trap, x52 Coins, x1 Labyrinth Remnant, x6 Assault Rifle Ammo, Assault Rifle: Heavy Lower Handguard upgrade

Laundry room locker code

Hellraiser Revival Laundry room locker code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 8571

Location: Head into the room south of the library, then take the door east into the laundry room.

Contents: x1 Skullcrusher, x2 Bandages, x30 Assault Rifle Ammo, Revolver: Overpressure Ammunition upgrade, x1 Gunpowder

Break room locker code

Hellraiser Revival Break room locker code

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Code: 2342

Location: Follow Marlowe's path of destruction to the break room with the ladder and TV screen.

Contents: x6 Revolver Ammo, x21 Assault Rifle Ammo, x28 SMG Ammo, x12 Revolver Ammo

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Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Contributor

Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.

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