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Hellraiser Revival Private Rooms door puzzle

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The sex position solution to Hellraiser Revival's raunchiest puzzle is closer than you may think

Hellraiser Revival Private Room retrieving embossed block from ear sculpture
(Image credit: Saber Interactive)
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The Hellraiser Revival Private Rooms door block puzzle is probably the raunchiest head-scratcher Aiden Lynch comes across in. This puzzle is found at the end of the club foyer during the ‘Hunt Marlowe’ objective, not far from the Hellraiser Revival Voyeur Room door puzzle. However, like the Hellraiser Revival Leviathan statuette puzzle earlier in the game, you cannot solve it as soon as you find it. Instead, you first need to find the embossed block that fits the door. Below, I explain where to find the embossed block and break down the solution to the Private Rooms sex position door puzzle.

Private Rooms embossed block location in Hellraiser Revival

Hellraiser Revival Private Room embossed block in ear sculpture on white dresser

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The Private Rooms door puzzle is story-critical in Hellraiser Revival, so you can’t miss it. However, you can’t solve it until after you unlock the Hell Chains ability. After leaving the labyrinth, you reemerge in the club and slaughter a heap of cultists with your brutal new ability.

Look toward the room’s double gold doors, but instead of going out of them and back to the foyer, take the door to the left. In the bloody hallway, take the second door on the left, and you’ll find an ear statue on a white dresser in the room. Inspect the ear, pull out the pins, and take the embossed block. Leave the hallway, go out the gold double doors, down the stairs, and to the red double doors at the end of the foyer. Interact with the door and select the block to add it to the lock.

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Private Rooms sex positions door puzzle solution in Hellraiser Revival

Hellraiser Revival Private Room embossed sex position on door lock

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The Private Rooms door lock now consists of four embossed blocks, each depicting a different sex position. Like the well block puzzle [link], each block can be rotated to display a different image; you just need to know which images it should show and in what order.

Hellraiser Revival Private Room artwork of two sex acts on the left side of the room

Upside down, knee up...

Image credit: Saber Interactive

Hellraiser Revival Private Room artwork of two sex acts on the right side of the room

…leg up, tied up.

Image credit: Saber Interactive

Exit from the lock view, take a few steps back, and look up. If you look to the left of the Private Rooms door, you’ll see two large banners displaying sex acts/positions. The first shows one we’ll call ‘upside down’; the second we’ll call ‘knee up.’ Next, look to the right of the door, and you’ll see two more banners; we’ll call the first act ‘leg up’ and the second ‘tied up.’ Sorry, mum.

Now rotate the door lock blocks so they display the positions on the banners, in the same order as the banners, from left to right. So, the block images, in order, should be upside down, knee up, leg up, then tied up. You can see the solution in the images above.

The door will automatically open when the blocks are correct, giving you access to the cultist club’s private play area.

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Vic Hood
Vic Hood
Contributor

Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.

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