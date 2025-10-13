Krysten Ritter unveils first look at Jessica Jones return in a leaked Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer

A first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has been leaked online by no other than Krysten Ritter, who is returning as Jessica Jones in the new episodes. The actor shared the footage on her Instagram stories, unveiling a highly anticipated first look at the MCU debut of Alias Investigations' top detective.

Screened behind closed doors at NYCC, the brand-new trailer includes a handful of scenes from the new season of the Disney Plus show. It shows the former Kingpin of Crime and new Mayor of New York Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) laughing hysterically, as well as some shots featuring Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and of course Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

In one scene, Jessica Jones is seen visiting Matt during his visit to church, teasing a team up between the two heroes years after the release of Netflix's The Defenders.

Back in July, Ritter talked about reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the Daredevil show. "It's very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her, and it's really exciting," she said in an interview.

Asked to compare the Disney Plus show with Jessica Jones' previous series, Ritter described it as "gritty" and darker. "It feels big, too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like, we're back… I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

Alongside Ritter and the previously mentioned cast, Elden Henson will be reprising his role as Foggy Nelson, although presumably in flashbacks.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.