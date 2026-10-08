Marvel Zombies is returning for three specials focusing on the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and a Guardian of the Galaxy

The Marvel Television panel at NYCC today is drawing a lot of moaning and groaning, but in the best way possible. Shuffling back onto screens in animated form for a second season is Marvel Zombies, but it's been revealed it won't be a follow-up to the original What If...? spin-off.
Instead, we're getting not one, not two, but three downright rotten specials set in the undead universe, just scheduled for the next three years. Kicking off in Halloween 2027, we'll be seeing how Bucky Barnes handles the flesh-munching horde in Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier. Then, in 2028, the undead army will go up against Moon Knight in Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu, followed by Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian in 2029.
Two of those specials raise interesting questions about both the MCU behind the scenes and the universe itself. Our last encounter with the Marvel Zombies saw Kamala Khan team up with Blade Knight, the legendary vampire hunter who had been assigned to be the Fist of Khonshu. While Mahershala Ali didn't voice the character, his likeness was used, raising the question of whether his face will reappear in the upcoming chapter, even though the Blade movie is well and truly dead. Alternatively, it could mean Oscar Isaac might return as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley.
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On the upcoming animations, Winderbaum revealed, "Brian Andrews, the director of Marvel Zombies, who's also directed some of my favorite episodes of What If, is back for three more Marvel Zombies." Regarding the Winter Soldier, Marvel Television head hinted that it has "some real big surprises" in it. "I won't tell you who The Last Guardian is, but it's very, very exciting. We're about halfway through Animatics. It's like a gory, blood-splattery, but also quite beautiful show that I cannot believe Disney Plus lets us make."
Could Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, or could another of those intergalactic a-holes face the music as humans get munched instead? Well, if there's any chance to include Michael Jackson's Thriller in the MCU, it's this.
For every other bit of Marvel news from NYCC, check out our Marvel TV and animation live blog now.
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