When does the Fortnite Simpsons Season start is a question that has now been answered, as we know that it will be launching imminently on November 1, 2025. It has long been rumored (and backed up by leaks) that we were going to take the battle royale to Springfield, and now the time is almost here we have plenty of details to reveal already.



Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and are always planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of the current chapter and beyond. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite The Simpsons Season may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite The Simpsons Season start? The Fortnite Simpsons Season release date has now been confirmed as Saturday November 1, 2025, through official and in-game announcements. This tallies with the information displayed for the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, as seen on the official website and the in-game Battle Pass screen, which states that the current Battle Pass will end on November 1 at 10:30am EDT. This means that The Simpsons Season will launch immediately after that on November 1, following a mini Fortnite live event featuring Kang and Kodos.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite The Simpsons Season?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Obviously the biggest change for the Fortnite Simpsons Season will be the addition of various characters from across Springfield. If you've played the battle royale recently then you've probably already seen Kang and Kodos fly their spaceship alongside the battle bus at the start of a match, and various leaks suggest the following familiar faces will also make an appearance:

Homer Simpson

Marge Simpson

Bart Simpson

Lisa Simpson

Krusty the Clown

Moe Szyslak

Ned Flanders

Scratchy

Bart and Lisa Simpson will pilot mech suits to make them the same size as regular characters, as was done previously for Morty. There will also be Simpsons versions of Peely and Fishstick, with more to discover after launch.

SIMPSONS MAP GOT LEAKED[VIA @Jorge_Most_] pic.twitter.com/tBZd8iSTNwOctober 23, 2025

The map for the Fortnite Simpsons Season has been leaked already, and it's a full recreation of Springfield including the Nuclear Power Plant, Evergreen Terrace, the town square, and a whole lot more. Both the map and the new characters will be presented as cel-shaded art, in keeping with the show itself.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There is currently a teaser for the Fortnite Simpsons Season already in the battle royale, so if you head to the cliffs just northwest of Creepy Camps you'll find Bart's treehouse (of horror) has emerged from a rift.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Climb up inside the treehouse and you'll find The Simpsons' television, which cycles between showing static and flashing up iconic scenes from the show. Back outside you'll find a countdown running, which is leading up to the mini live event featuring Kang and Kodos that will kick off The Simpsons Season. Once that's taken place there will likely be a short period when the Fortnite servers are down, then the new season can start.

COMPANIONS ARE GETTING REVEALED BY THIS WEEKENDI CAN ALSO CONFIRM THIS ✅[VIA @ShiinaBR] pic.twitter.com/MmxYFC1FxPOctober 30, 2025

Another leak confirms that Companions are about to be revealed, which should be an evolution of the Pets cosmetics launched way back in Season 6 of Chapter 1. It's not clear if these will be tied to The Simpsons (perhaps Santa's Little Helper and Snowball II?) or something completely separate.

How much will the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass will likely be available for 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price increased to this from 950 V-Bucks at the start of Chapter 6 – but this means it will still be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get 1,000 V-Bucks. Although The Simpsons Season is only around a month long, progress through the Battle Pass should be accelerated so you can still claim all of the rewards in time.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free). You can also sign up to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month but gives you access to all of the Fortnite Passes including the Battle Pass, as well as awarding a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks every month and other exclusive rewards.

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Simpsons Season Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need 1,000 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in November 2025.

And that's all we know about Fortnite The Simpsons Season for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

