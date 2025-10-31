Fortnite Sidekicks have been officially revealed following much rumor and speculation, which means you'll be able to bring a cute little comrade with you in various supported game modes. These companions are a significant expansion on the Fortnite Pets that were launched way back in 2018, taking them out of back bling cosmetics and making them fully-fledged characters to stand by your side. To find out more about when you can get them and how they'll work, here's what you need to know about Sidekicks in Fortnite.

When will Fortnite Sidekicks be available?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite Sidekick available will be Peels the banana dog, who launches on November 1 as part of the Battle Pass for the Fortnite The Simpsons season. Following that, more Companions arrive in the Shop on November 7 for purchase, including Bonesy, Spike, and Lil' Raptor – if you already own the Bonesy Back Bling, then you'll receive the Bonesy Sidekick for free on that date, though it may take some time to appear in your Locker.

Epic have followed this up by saying "Not long after, we'll have something for all the cat people out there!" – so you can expect some feline friends to also arrive on the scene during November to expand the options available.

What do Fortnite Sidekicks do?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Sidekicks are your little customizable pals, who will follow you around in the Battle Royale, Save The World, Fortnite Festival (staying backstage), Lego adventures, and other experiences where the Island Developer has enabled Sidekicks. They don't offer a gameplay advantage and can't take damage, but they will react to what's happening around you and you can interact with them using the new Sidekick Emotes.

By hanging out with them in the game you'll collect Sidekick Points, which can then be spent on cosmetics such as hats and hoodies to dress them in. These companions in Fortnite can be renamed and have their accessories changed at any time, however you only get one chance to design your Sidekick and assign their permanent, physical traits. You can purchase multiple versions of the same Sidekick, but they must have unique appearances as duplicates are not allowed.

Make sure you're ready for the next Fortnite live event, where Kang and Kodos from The Simpsons are arriving to take over the planet.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.