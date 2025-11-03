Fortnite Hidden Gags have got players searching, as there are 12 different jokes that need to be discovered and triggered around the latest battleground of Springfield to complete a milestone quest. It isn't surprising that the Fortnite The Simpsons Season is full of references and in-jokes, and while there are undoubted plenty more Easter eggs hidden away, we're only interested in the ones that count here. With that in mind, here's where to find all 12 Simpsons Hidden Gags in Fortnite and what you need to do to activate them.

Fortnite Hidden Gags locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of 12 Fortnite Hidden Gags locations spread across Springfield, which I've marked on the map above. Note that some of the Hidden Gags can be completed in more than one location, while others rely on certain characters or items being spawned at random, meaning not all of these markers are guaranteed in every match.

You should also bear in mind that many of these assignments can only be completed once per match, so if another player gets there and triggers it before you then it'll be locked out until the next game. While I've numbered the Hidden Gags in Fortnite to tie the map above to the descriptions below, they can be completed in any order.

1. Sit on the Simpsons' couch

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head inside the Simpsons' house on Evergreen Terrace and enter the sitting room, where the iconic couch and television set up is found. Approach the couch and follow the "Sit down" prompt to interact and complete this Hidden Gag.

2. Gather a Steamed Ham

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Seymour Skinner Albany classic, a tray of Steamed Hams can appear randomly in any of the kitchens of the houses on Evergreen Terrace, so you may have to search around for them. When you find them you'll have the option to "Enjoy a Steamed Ham here" or " Take a Steamed Ham to go" – only the second option will complete this Hidden Gag!

3. Find Mr Sparkle

(Image credit: The Find Mr Sparkle quest in Fortnite Hidden Gags)

Homer's lookalike Mr Sparkle is hiding in the Springfield Tire Yard, directly south of Evergreen Terrace. Hop inside the fence then look for a mound of dirt in one of the corners that you can dig up to uncover the Japanese dishwashing detergent mascot.

4. Knock the Jebediah Springfield statue's head off

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Jebediah Springfield statue is embiggening with noble spirit in the middle of the Springfield Town Square POI, where you need to shoot its head repeatedly until it falls off to complete this Hidden Gag. The head will then become a Mythic Jebediah's Protective Helm item you can wear, taking up one inventory slot and protecting you from headshots while revealing your location on the map to other players.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Step on a rake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To recreate a classic Sideshow Bob bit, there are various rakes around the grassy Springfield Town Square area right by the Jebediah Springfield statue. You just need to stand on the metal end to fling the rake up into your face and tick off another Hidden Gag.

6. Spray Springfield

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two places where you can make your mark on Springfield as El Barto, with the first being on the side of the Kwik-E-Mart in the southwest corner of Springfield Town Square. The second option is on the righthand side of the long set of stairs leading towards Burns Manor, to the west of the steps that lead up to the front door of the mansion.

7. Prank call Moe

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Again, you have two options when it comes to prank calling Moe as I. P. Freely or another alias, with the most obvious being to answer the phone on the counter of Moe's bar in the southeast corner of Springfield Town Square. However, you can also use the phone that's ringing outside the purple building on the south side of Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, near the entrance gate.

8. Release the Hounds

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Springfield Nuclear Power Plant is also the location you need to carry out Mr Burns' favorite threat of releasing the hounds, so head up to his big office inside the glass-windowed building. Avoid the trapdoor and go behind his desk, then interact with the red button to clear another Hidden Gag.

9. Jump the Springfield Gorge

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No skateboard is required for this death-defying stunt, and although there is a ramp leading to the Gorge directly opposite Evergreen Terrace with a floating ring in the sky you don't have to hit it for this challenge. Simply drive any vehicle off the side of Springfield Gorge to complete this Hidden Gag – medical airlift entirely optional.

10. Dislodge the Lard Lad Donut

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly, the gigantic Lard Lad statue can be found in the heart of the Donut District POI to the southwest of the island. Continue dealing damage to the mascot via shooting or pickaxing it until the donut is dropped, ticking off another Hidden Gag in the process.

11. Catch Blinky

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Catching Blinky fish involves an element of luck, but if you head to a fishing spot and grab a rod (I've marked several possible locations to choose from) then you can keep hitting the circles in the water and hope that you pull a three-eyed mutant out before the spots are exhausted.

12. Bring the Haw Haw Humiliation

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This is the hardest of the Hidden Gags to complete, as it involves finding one of the three bosses – Evil Homer, Witch Marge, or K