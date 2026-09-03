How to get into the Oni Refuge in Way of the Sword

When trying to find a way into the Oni Refuge in Onimusha Way of the Sword, you need to take in your surroundings and think about the weapons at your disposal, as there's no other way out once you jump into the gated area.
Once you've had a look around you're sure to spot the one clear hint at what to do next, but if you're still not sure what to do when you spot it, here's a quick walkthrough on opening the gate and getting into the Oni Refuge.
How to get into the Oni Refuge
To get into the Oni Refuge in Onimusha Way of the Sword, head round to the left of the locked gate to the hole in the fence. Aim your Oni Bow through it to the padlock on the other side of the locked gate and shoot it to break it. Now you can open the gate from your side.
That's really all it takes to get into the Oni Refuge, but it might not be immediately obvious, especially if you don't look at the other side of the gate. At first it may even appear as though Musashi should be able to simply vault through the fence hole - after all, he's climbed higher ledges than that one!
While this challenge requires your basic ranged weapon, the best Way of the Sword Oni Armaments will get your out of trouble in more difficult situations. My separate guide tells you where to find them all.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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