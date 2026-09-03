Onimusha Way of the Sword fast travel locations are marked by Spirit Mirrors, where you can also upgrade your gear and change your outfit. While some of these Spirit Mirrors will be obvious as you explore Kyoto and carry out the main story, you may sprint straight past others, and they'll be useful if you want to carry out side quests later on.
So, if you're interested in unlocking the map to its fullest, you'll find every Onimusha Way of the Sword fast travel location below, separated into each of the different areas of the map.
Eastern Kyoto fast travel locations
As the central location and the area in which you'll spend most of your time, travelling between the other locations in this guide, naturally there are more fast travel points in East Kyoto than any other area. You also won't necessarily need to unlock all of these, but if you want to rescue Lion Dogs and gather collectibles, you'll probably want as many fast travel options as possible.
The walk to Kiyomizu-dera Temple is one of the longest in the game, and you'll definitely want to unlock the Spirit Mirror once you reach the end. Alongside the fast travel points at the start and end of this long stretch, you'll find another once you reach the temple grounds. Given the twisting turns of the alleyways between buildings here, this one is also important is you want to return later, so best to check them all off as soon as possible.
As you can see from my screenshot above, Nijo-jo Castle is home to some side quests - namely the adorable Lion Dogs you'll need to find and rescue. If that's something you want to do, then both Nijo-jo Castle Spirit Mirrors are handy to have unlocked to save you a bit of time.
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Underground Laboratory fast travel locations
There are multiple floors in the Underground Lab, but you can see all of the fast travel locations marked above. Once you've completed the main quest that takes place here, the main one you might want to use again is likely to be Grand Theatre, but since there are no side quests here, you'll only need to return if you've missed the powerful Way of the Sword Oni Armament that can be found in the lab.
Kyoto Imperial Palace fast travel locations
While there are only two Spirit Mirrors in the Kyoto Imperial Palace, you might want to travel back for side quests later on, so it's worth unlocking them both while you're here. Of course, as with any of the fast travel points, you may also want to stop off to stock up on Hozuki or level up your gear.
Mount Oe fast travel locations
I've had to cobble together an image of all four levels of the Mount Oe map to showcase all nine of the Spirit Mirrors here. It's a complex area - something Musashi's voice lines won't help you forget in a hurry - which is why it's important that you unlock each fast travel point when you have the chance.
There are a few more areas around which you can fast travel, and we'll add them in time. Most are easy to find though, with Eastern Kyoto being the most important area.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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