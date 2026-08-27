New Tides of Annihilation lead "deeply honored" to take over from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Jennifer English, who was "generous, kind, and supportive throughout this whole journey"

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"Gwen is the kind of character that I really love"

Tides of Annihilation protagonist Gwendolyn, a woman with long brown hair and glowing blue eyes, looks to the camera.
(Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

Resident Evil Requiem star Angela Sant'Albano has commented on the announcement that she has replaced Jennifer English in the upcoming Tides of Annihilation.

In an Instagram reel, Sant'Albano says, "I am so incredibly excited and deeply, deeply honored to finally officially announce that I will be stepping into the role of Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation." While many had figured out the Resident Evil Requiem star had taken over after Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star Jennifer English previously stepped away from the role earlier this year, it was officially confirmed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

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"Gwen is the kind of character that I really love," Sant'Albano adds, explaining, "she's full of self-doubt, constantly questions whether she's good enough, but she doesn't let that make her stand still in fear," which somewhat echoes Grace Ashcroft, the Resident Evil role which Sant'Albano is no doubt going to take home countless best performance awards for later this year.

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Sant'Albano also mentions English, saying, "Thank you for being so generous, kind, and supportive throughout this whole journey." When she stepped away from the game, it was confirmed that English would stay on the project in an advisory role. Sant'Albano adds in the caption, "I'm honored to carry Gwen's story forward."

Tides of Annihilation still doesn't have a release date, so it'll be a while yet before we get to see Sant'Albano's performance in full, but based on her work and Resident Evil and the latest trailer, I think it's in good hands.

Tides of Annihilation devs are "continuously monitoring new developments" in AI technology, but will be using the techniques they "are the best at" in development instead

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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