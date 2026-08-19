Studio Ghibli is "not feeling negative" about the AI Ghibli filter trend, as long as no one makes "a lot" of money from it

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Goro Miyazaki responds to the increasingly popular yellow Ghibli ChatGPT images

Satsuki and Mei standing in the rain at a bus stop next to a totoro in My Neighbor Totoro
(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

AI is everywhere. From ChatGPT prompts to video and image generation tools, the proliferation of the technology has become impossible to escape.

One of the key 'looks' for certain AI-generated images, though, will be familiar to some: the Studio Ghibli 'filter' that turns real photographs and prompts into an anime-esque drawing, complete with a yellow hue that partially resembles work from the studio that brought us Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Since the trend exploded in 2025, many have derided those who copied Studio Ghibli's work, especially as its legendary co-founder, Hayao Miyazaki, has long been a proponent of human artistry triumphing over all.

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But, in a surprising admission in a new Bloomberg feature, some leaders at Studio Ghibli aren't exactly speaking out against AI – with one exception.

"We didn’t think much of it, to be honest," director Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao, said. "If someone started making a lot of money out of it, then it would be a problem."

Goro Miyazaki even pointed to an idea that the late Ghibli director Isao Takahata, who helmed underrated classic From Up on Poppy Hill, may have dabbled in AI if he were still alive.

"He was someone who was very interested in the latest technology," Miyazaki said.

Despite that, Studio Ghibli's position on AI is a surprisingly neutral one: “We’re not denying, or feeling negative, about AI technology itself.”

For an overview of what comes next in the industry, check out our guide to new anime.

You may even see some hand-drawn Ghibli classics pop up in our ranking of best anime movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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