The Neo Geo Mini is one of my favorite tiny arcade machines, and it's keeping my Friday night fighting game sessions alive

I'm beyond terrible at fighting games but, for whatever reason, having a throwdown on a Friday night is a personal ritual of mine. Perhaps it's the Glaswegian in me, or maybe I'm just a sucker for revisiting 2D fighters from the '90s and early 2000s. Whatever the reason, it's still a weekly tradition to this day, and I'd be lying if I said the Neo Geo Mini isn't keeping it going.

The Neo Geo Mini is actually years old at this point. Yet, despite arriving back in 2018, the tiny arcade machine is still available for $59.90 at Amazon. I'm always slightly mind-blown when I find collectable systems like this still available new, and the wild part is that it launched for $109. That original price tag is why I've held off on grabbing one for so long, but now that I've got my grubby paws on it, I can confidently say it's one of the best retro consoles for SNK classics specifically.

Neo Geo Mini | $59.90 at Amazon This tiny arcade machine has been sitting silently under $60 for quite a while, which is impressive considering it originally cost $109. However, since the tiny cabinet is no longer in production, there's a chance stock could dry up, which could result in you paying over that original MSRP. UK: £63.52 at Amazon

Loaded with 40 games, the Neo Geo Mini offers up a pretty comprehensive collection of classics. I admittedly acquired it specifically so I could play a chunk of the King of Fighters series without dragging my Dreamcast setup into the living room, but its library also squeezes in other franchises like Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, Samurai Showdown, Shock Troopers, and plenty of standalone favorites.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Neo Geo Mini games

Aggressors of Dark Kombat

Alpha Mission II

Art of Fighting

Blazing Star

Burning Fight

Cyber-Lip

Fatal Fury Special

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

King of Monsters 2

Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Ninja Commando

Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou

Puzzled

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers

Real Bout: Fatal Fury

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge

Samurai Shodown V Special

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Super Sidekicks

The King of Fighters ’94

The King of Fighters ’95

The King of Fighters ’96

The King of Fighters ’97

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters ’99

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2001

The King of Fighters 2002

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

Top Player’s Golf

Twinkle Star Sprites

World Heroes Perfect

At a glance, you might assume that the Neo Geo Mini is just a small novelty arcade machine replica. In a way, that's exactly what it is, as its 3.5-inch LCD screen is more adorable than practical. The buttons and sticks also really fall flat compared to something like the Sega Astro City Mini or larger cabinets since they lack microswitches, and while the controls are servicable, they're far from competitive grade.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

That might sound like I'm dunking on the Neo Geo Mini, but that's not remotely the case. Even if it was just a tiny, slightly uncomfortable to play, tabletop arcade machine, it's still worth its current price purely thanks to its built-in games and visual details like the marquee art at the top and sides. However, this cute cabinet actually doubles up as a fully fledged plug-and-play console, complete with HDMI output and USB controller support.

It's ultimately that console functionality that makes this mini arcade really stand out, especially if you prefer bigger screens and more authentic gamepads. While I have most classic systems, my collection severely lacks original Neo Geo hardware. I'd still love to own an AGS at some point, and an MVS cabinet is on my lottery winner bucket list, but honestly? The tiny 2018 system is doing a great job filling the gap.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The main thing that makes it a great AGS console substitute is actually its controller compatibility. Yes, being able to connect the retro console to a modern TV is a standout feature, but being able to use 8Bitdo's super authentic clicky gamepad is what truly makes the difference. The pad's 2.4GHz dongle plugs into the side USB-C port with an adapter and works without a hitch, and there's nothing stopping you from picking up a pair for some multiplayer shenanigans.

Fighting with friends? (Image credit: Phil Hayton) 8Bitdo Neo Geo controller | $29.99 at Amazon

Like with all these aging mini arcade machines and consoles, the Neo Geo Mini probably won't be around forever. At some point, I suspect new stock will dry up, and it'll end up becoming more of a collector's item. Who can actually say when that will happen, as I recently watched Amazon's hearty supply of Zelda: Game & Watch handhelds vanish after being in stock for years.

If you are reading this in the future and the Neo Geo Mini is AWOL, there are thankfully some alternatives. If you prefer portable systems, the Super Pocket can run lots of SNK fighters thanks to its Evercade cartridge support, and there's a specific Neo Geo edition that comes with 14 games built in. The new EXP-R can also run the same carts, and if you're itching to play on an arcade machine, the Evercade Alpha will actually provide a larger screen and superior controls.

