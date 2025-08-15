Five years later, I can't believe Nintendo's Game & Watch tribute handhelds are available to buy new, and I still use one to spontaneously play Link's Awakening

At this point, I've made peace with the fact that if Nintendo brings out something remotely cool, it'll eventually become a coveted collector's item. That's largely because Ninty seems to get bored with selling anything that isn't its main console line, including its NES and SNES Classic Edition Mini consoles. Yet, for whatever reason, its handheld homage to the Game & Watch is still available new for a reasonable price.

Serving as one of Nintendo's last mini retro console recreations, the Game & Watch comes in two flavors that celebrate the 40th and 35th anniversaries of Mario and Zelda. They're also designed to pay tribute to Ninty's Game Boy predecessor with the same name, which just so happened to be the company's first-ever gaming handheld to feature its iconic D-pad.

Remarkably, the Mario version of Nintendo's revamped handheld is cheaper than at launch, as it originally came in at $49.99. Bear in mind that it only has Super Mario Bros, Mario Bros 2, and an appropriately themed version of the Game & Watch classic Ball. That said, it's still an excellent collectible that boasts authentic controls and animated clock features. UK: £38.16 at Amazon

The Zelda Game & Watch is slightly more expensive than the Mario version at Amazon, and that's likely because it's got a better selection of games. But, it is still new stock that isn't dramatically over MSRP, which is impressive given the price of the NES and SNES Classic Edition mini consoles. UK: £44.99 at Nintendo Store

Rather than rocking an old 2-bit LCD display, though, the modern Game & Watch handhelds use a 2.36-inch LCD display that's remarkably bright and vibrant. In truth, it feels like the tech within these incredibly small portables should have been used for a Game Boy: Classic Edition, but instead, we got two consoles with a couple of Mario and Zelda games pre-loaded.

If I'm being real with you, I think that's the real reason the Game & Watch handhelds are still available to buy. It's safe to say I was pretty disappointed back in 2020 when, instead of bringing out a Game Boy mini, Nintendo released a novelty gadget with only three games. I'm pretty sure even the smallest, cheapest flash storage chips could hold more than Super Mario Bros for the NES and its sequel, and I'd even take Super Mario Land as a bonus.

But alas, the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros edition largely exists to serve as a small novelty alarm clock with a few classics included. However, Nintendo did redeem itself somewhat with the Zelda version a year later, as while it's still only got three games and the exact same two-button handheld design, it feels more like a proper tribute.

For starters, the Legend of Zelda and Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link feel like grander outings than Mario's first escapade, which helps the handheld feel like it's got more to offer. But, it'll also hook you up with Zelda: Link's Awakening, which is undoubtedly one of the best Game Boy games of all time.

Yes, I do have a zillion ways to play Link's Awakening, including on my original Game Boy Color with an AMOLED screen and FPGA consoles like the Modretro Chromatic and Analogue Pocket. Even cheap emulators like the Anbernic RG28XX will handle the adventure with ease, but the Game & Watch stands out as a ridiculously small and lightweight way to revisit the classic.

If for nothing else, I honestly end up playing Link's Awakening on the tiny handheld simply due to its impressive battery. The Zelda Game & Watch can last up to 8 hours on a single charge via USB-C, but I'm not joking when I say I last charged mine months ago and it's still sitting at 75%. In my eyes, that makes this a great console for keeping in your backpack, on your bedside for when you can't sleep, or just on your person in case you get stranded on a desert island.

Ultimately, I'm just pretty stoked that you can still buy both the Mario and Zelda Game & Watch handhelds new for not much more than their original MSRP. Even if you've got better ways to play old games, they're going to look sweet on your shelf next to the rest of your collection, and they make for a nice way to experience Ninty's '80s hardware without splashing out on a half-working piece of 40-year-old tech.

