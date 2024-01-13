Rapper T-Pain reveals he was banned from GTA RP by Rockstar Games after working on GTA 6

Rapper Faheem Rashad Najm, better known by his stage name T-Pain, reveals that he was once active in the GTA RP community before he began work on Grand Theft Auto 6.

The rapper - famous for his noughties autotuned hits such as Buy U A Drank - said that he was active in the No Pixel roleplay server during a recent livestream, reposted on Tiktok. "Then I started working on GTA 6," he reveals, "and they told me I couldn’t do RP anymore."

According to Najm, the team at Rockstar Games kind of explained the situation with a music metaphor: "You know, what if somebody took your album and rerecorded it - and more people were listening to that." Najm concludes the story with a laugh since, as he mentions, the studio later acquired the modding team behind FiveM and RedM, the server systems that host these roleplay communities.

Just in case all this lingo is new to you, FiveM and RedM allow GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption Online players to group up on dedicated servers that are customized to the community's liking.

Gamesradar's features wrangler Joe Donnelly has several anecdotes from his time in the virtual wild west. For example, he once pretended to be an undercover cop to evade a $500k drug charge. Or, in a different server, he watched the world burn while casually sitting back and playing guitar. Naturally.

Najm's involvement in GTA 6 is fresh news, though the rapper didn't specify what his in-game role would be. Maybe some of his classics will be featured on the radio stations. Maybe he's a radio host on one of those aforementioned stations. Or maybe he has a larger presence somehow. Either way, Najm's involvement makes sense considering he was born and raised in Florida, which the game's Vice City setting is parodying. See: the Florida Joker comparisons in the debut trailer.

For more news on GTA 6, some theorists think they know when the second trailer is dropping based on artwork and braille.