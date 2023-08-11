Rockstar joins forces with one of the biggest names in GTA RP

Rockstar is joining forces with one of the biggest names in GTA RP, and fans are now wondering what it means for GTA 6 .

On August 11, Rockstar announced that it had acquired Cfx.re - the team of modders behind GTA and Red Dead Redemption's biggest RP servers, FiveM and RedM. In a statement, Rockstar said: "Today, we are proud to announce that Cfx.re [...] are now officially a part of Rockstar Games."

"Over the past few years, we've watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers," the statement continues. "As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community."

Cfx.re has also put out its own statement regarding the acquisition, writing: "This is a huge step forward in the growth of our community, and an opportunity for us to work with Rockstar Games to advance the FiveM platform and the creative community surrounding it."

The team then goes on to reassure the players of its servers that "while our day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes, with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators!"

Finally, leaving no room for any misunderstandings, Cfx.re then writes: "And for those curious about what else Rockstar is working on, please understand that our partnership with Rockstar Games is focused on our FiveM and RedM platforms. So please, do not ask us about the next GTA!"

That has absolutely not stopped fans from thinking about the possibilities of combining the power of FiveM with GTA 6, though. "So now that Rockstar [has] acquired FiveM and RedM, this is gonna be a big future for GTA 6," one Twitter user shares . "Rockstar Games choosing to work alongside modding and roleplay communities is a very positive move," another said , "It’s exciting for current roleplay servers and potentially for GTA 6 too!"

If you didn't know, Cfx.re's servers allow GTA and Red Dead Redemption players to play together online and create their own worlds within Rockstar's games' universe. For example, GamesRadar+'s features editor Joe Donnelly has many a tale from taking part in these servers, like the time he dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP , or the time he watched the world burn in a 1,000-player GTA Online roleplay server while playing the guitar .

We don't have a release date for the upcoming Rockstar release just yet, but Rockstar's owner continues to imply GTA 6 is out by March 2025 while saying nothing about it .